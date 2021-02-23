MIB vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 23, 2021

Match number 58 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Men in Blue face Fateh CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday.

Fateh CC's two games have been abandoned due to bad weather, with the team winning just one of their remaining three fixtures. They are currently fifth in Group A and will need to turn things around quickly if they want to reach the next round of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, have won two and lost two, with one game ending in no result. They will be eager to record another win in the ECS T10 Barcelona.

The last fixture between the two teams was abandoned due to rain. With yesterday's games also being washed out, both teams will hope rain doesn't play spoilsport on Tuesday.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Men in Blue

Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot, Atul Kesar, Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta.

Fateh CC

Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh-I, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Mirza Hamza Baig, and Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Men in Blue

Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa.

Fateh CC

Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Randip Singh Daid

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue vs Fateh CC, Match 58

Date: February 23, 2021, 5:00 PM

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic ground in Barcelona favors the batsmen as the ball comes on nicely. The average first innings score at the venue is 93 and both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

MIB vs FTH ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIB vs FTH Dream11 team - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanjeev Tiwari,Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Happy Singh,Kuldeep Singh-I, Shubhdeep Deb, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Atul Kesar, Sachin Sudarshana

Advertisement

Captain: Randip Singh Daid Vice-captain: Kuldeep Singh-I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manjinder Singh Lovely,Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Happy Singh,Kuldeep Singh-I, Shubhdeep Deb, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary

Captain: Lakhvir Singh Vinty Vice-captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely