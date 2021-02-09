MIB vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 10th, 2021

The Men in Blue and Gracia are pitted against each other in Match No. 12 of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

The Men in Blue have played two matches so far in the ongoing edition of the league. The club lost their season opener after failing to chase 87 runs from 10 overs while their second fixture was washed out due to rain.

Gracia, on the other hand, weren't able to play their season opener as the game was called off due to heavy rain. In the 2020 edition of the league, the club had won just two out of the seven games they played.

With both teams looking for their first victory of the season, one can expect an exciting clash on the cards.

Squads To Choose From

Men in Blue

Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, and Shubhdeep Deb.

Gracia

Aditya Thakur, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Prabal Singh, Varinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manoj Kumar, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Ali Azam, Karandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Paramjit Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, and Saad Salahuddin.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Men in Blue

Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian,Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sachin Sudrashana, Shubhdeep Deb,Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi.

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Ali Azam, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal.

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue vs Gracia, Match 12

Date and Time: 10th February, 3:00 PM

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The playing conditions are suitable for the batsmen, with hardly any assistance for the bowlers. Both teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss. Anything above 100 could easily be defended on this track.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIB vs GRA Dream 11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mayank Dayal, Sanjeev Tiwari, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kalighatla, Kuldeep Lal, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Harkamal Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal, Vice-Captain: Karuppasamy Soundarapandian

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanjeev Tiwari, Bikramjit Singh, Amol Rathod, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kalighatla, Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Rinku Sihol, Vicky Sondhi, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudarshana.

Captain: Shankar Kalighatla, Vice-Captain: Mukhtiar Singh