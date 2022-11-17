MIB vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 38

Men in Blue (MIB) will be up against Hira Sabadell (HIS) in the 38th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MIB vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Men in Blue have won four out of their eight matches and are seventh in the Group A points table. They lost their last game against Badalona Shaheen by 55 runs. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, have also won four out of their eight matches and are third in the standings. They beat the Bangladesh Kings by a big margin of 104 runs in their last game.

MIB vs HIS Match Details, ECS T10 Barcelona

The 38th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 17 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 03:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIB vs HIS, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 38

Date and Time: 17th November 2022, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

MIB vs HIS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona has been in favor of the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with three out of the last four matches played at the venue being won by the chasing teams.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 159

Average second-innings score: 146

MIB vs HIS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Men in Blue: L-L-W-W-W

Hira Sabadell: W-W-W-L-W

MIB vs HIS probable playing 11s for today’s match

MIB injury/team news

No major injury updates.

MIB Probable Playing 11

Abhishek Borikar (C), Naresh Kumar, Surya Balu (WK), Snehith Reddy, Shankar Kaligatla, Harpreet Singh, Sourabh Tiwari, Amit Bedaka, Sreejith Nair, Harihar Sridhar, Rahul Maheshwari.

HIS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

HIS Probable Playing 11

Ikram Ul Haq (C), Abid Ali, Taqqi UI Mazhar (WK), Shanawar Shahzad, Qaiser Nabeel, Muhammad Amir Raza, Bakhtiar Khalid, Shafat Ali Syed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Muhammad Zeeshan, Gulraiz Hussain.

MIB vs HIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naresh Kumar (8 matches, 302 runs, Strike Rate: 217.26)

Naresh has scored 302 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 217.26 in eight matches. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock on Thursday.

Top Batter pick

Surya Balu (8 matches, 183 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 175.96 and Economy Rate: 22.75)

Surya has scored 183 runs at a strike rate in excess of 175 in addition to picking up three wickets in eight matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Shafat Ali Syed (6 matches, 166 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 233.80 and Economy Rate: 11.00)

Shafat Ali has been in great touch with both the bat and ball. In six matches, he has scored 166 runs at a strike rate of 233.80 and taken seven wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Ikram Ul Haq (8 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.78)

Ikram Ul Haq has bowled pretty well this season, scalping 11 wickets in eight matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

MIB vs HIS match captain and vice-captain choices

Abid Ali

Abid Ali has scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 213-plus and also picked up 15 wickets in eight matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Snehith Reddy

Snehith Reddy is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming fixture. In seven matches, he has scored 239 runs and scalped four wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MIB vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abid Ali: 196 runs and 15 wickets in 8 matches

Naresh Kumar: 302 runs and 2 wickets in 8 matches

Shafat Ali Syed: 166 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

Snehith Reddy: 239 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches

Surya Balu: 183 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches

MIB vs HIS match expert tips

Muhammad Zeeshan

Zeeshan could prove to be a valuable asset for your fantasy team. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 11.20 in eight matches.

MIB vs HIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 38, Head to Head League

MIB vs HIS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 38, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Bakhtiar Khalid, Naresh Kumar

Batters: Shanawar Shahzad, Snehith Reddy, Surya Balu

All-rounders: Amit Bedaka, Shafat Ali Syed (vc), Abid Ali (c)

Bowlers: Ikram Ul Haq, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abhishek Borikar

MIB vs HIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 38, Grand League

MIB vs HIS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 38, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Bakhtiar Khalid, Naresh Kumar

Batters: Shanawar Shahzad, Qaiser Nabeel, Snehith Reddy (vc), Surya Balu

All-rounders: Shafat Ali Syed (c), Abid Ali

Bowlers: Ikram Ul Haq, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abhishek Borikar

