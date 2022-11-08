MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 8

Men in Blue (MIB) will face Pak I Care Barcelona (PIC) in the eighth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the first match of the competition for both Men in Blue and Pak I Care Barcelona. Both sides have some interesting players in their ranks with a good blend of youth and experience.

MIB vs PIC Match Details, ECS T10 Barcelona

The eighth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 8 at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIB vs PIC, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 8

Date and Time: 8th November 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MIB vs PIC Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium has favored the batters in this format. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, helping the batters to play shots on the up. The short boundaries also disrupt the bowling team's plans.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Barcelona)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 111.33

Average second-innings score: 80

MIB vs PIC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Men in Blue injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Men in Blue Probable Playing 11

Amit Kumar Bedaka, Shankar Kaligatla, Prasanna Jathan, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sanjeev Tiwari, Harpreet Singh II, Surya Balu, Naresh Kumar II, Sachin Sudarshana, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar.

Pak I Care Barcelona injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Pak I Care Barcelona Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Kamran I, Shehroz Ahmed, Majid Hanif, Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Hassan Ali, Asjad Butt, Asad Abbas.

MIB vs PIC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Ihsan(1158 runs in 40 matches)

M Ihsan is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 1158 runs in 40 matches so far. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

S Tiwari (21 runs in 1 match)

S Tiwari could prove to be a surprise choice in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 21 runs in one match.

Top All-rounder pick

M Kamran (592 runs and 31 wickets in 39 matches)

M Kamran is a vital all-rounder who has scored 592 runs and has also claimed 31 wickets in 39 games.

Top Bowler pick

A Muhammad (67 runs and 33 wickets in 36 matches)

A Muhammad is extremely reliable with the ball. He has taken 33 wickets in 36 matches and can also come in handy with the bat.

MIB vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Butt

A Butt is an experienced batter who has scored 1214 runs in 70 games at an average of over 30 and a strike rate in excess of 191. He has also taken 10 wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your MIB vs PIC Dream11 fantasy team.

M Kamran

M Kamran’s experience and all-round skills are expected to aid his side’s chances. He will look to start his campaign on a strong note.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Butt 1214 runs and 10 wickets in 70 matches M Kamran 592 runs and 31 wickets in 39 matches A Muhammad 67 runs and 33 wickets in 36 matches M Ihsan 1158 runs in 40 matches

MIB vs PIC match expert tips

A Butt has scored a lot of runs over the years and could prove to be a safe and reliable captaincy choice for your MIB vs PIC Dream11 fantasy team.

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Ihsan, P Jathan

Batters: A Butt (c), H Singh, S Tiwari

All-rounders: A Kumar-Bedaka, M Kamran (vc), S Kaligatla

Bowlers: A Borikar, A Muhammad, S Sudarshana

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Ihsan (vc)

Batters: A Butt, H Singh, S Tiwari

All-rounders: A Kumar-Bedaka, M Kamran, S Kaligatla

Bowlers: A Borikar, A Muhammad (c), S Sudarshana, A Shafqat

