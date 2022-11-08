Men in Blue (MIB) will be up against Pak I Care (PIC) in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Men in Blue will be very disappointed with their performances in the previous edition, where they won only four out of their ten league matches and finished fourth in the Group A points table. Pak I Care, on the other hand, were one of the finalists last season, where they lost to Catalunya Tigers by six wickets.
Both teams will be looking forward to winning this match and starting their campaign with a victory.
MIB vs PIC Match Details
The seventh match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 8 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 05:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MIB vs PIC, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 7
Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 05:00 pm IST
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
MIB vs PIC Pitch Report
The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 94 runs.
Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 94
Average second innings score: 71
MIB vs PIC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Men in Blue: L-L-L-W-W
Pak I Care: W-W-W-W-W
MIB vs PIC probable playing 11s for today’s match
MIB Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
MIB Probable Playing 11
Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Rinku Sihol, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudarshana, Prasanna Jathan, Harpreet Singh, Laxminarayan Balasubramaniyan
PIC Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
PIC Probable Playing 11
Muhammad Ihsan, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad, Moazzam Rafique, Asad Abbas, Ali Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin
MIB vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Muhammad Ihsan (11 matches, 325 runs, Strike Rate: 244.36)
Ihsan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming fixture. In 11 matches last season, he scored 325 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 244.36.
Top Batter pick
Asjad Butt (10 matches, 369 runs, Strike Rate: 230.62)
Asjad was one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Minhaj last season with 369 runs at a strike rate of 230+. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming fixture.
Top All-rounder pick
Shehroz Ahmed (11 matches, 89 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 174.51 and Economy Rate: 6.91)
Shehroz Ahmed is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He scored 89 runs at a strike rate of close to 175 and also picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches he played last season.
Top Bowler pick
Abhishek Borikar (10 matches, 26 runs and 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.77)
Abhishek was in decent form with the ball in the previous edition wherein he scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.77 and also scored 26 runs. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.
MIB vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices
Shankar Kaligatla
Kaligatla is surely a must-have multiplier pick for your fantasy team. In 10 matches he played last season, he scored 234 runs at a strike rate of 162.50 and picked up five wickets as well.
Muhammad Kamran
Kamran mustered 81 runs at a strike rate of 144.64 and also picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.05 in 10 games he played in the previous edition. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
5 Must-picks with players' stats for MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Asjad Butt 369 runs and 3 wickets in 10 matches
Shankar Kaligatla 234 runs and 5 wickets in 10 matches
Shehroz Ahmed 89 runs and 14 wickets in 11 matches
Muhammad Ihsan 325 runs in 11 matches
Abhishek Borikar 26 runs and 7 wickets in 10 matches
MIB vs PIC match expert tips
Muhammad Babar
Muhammad Babar is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team. He scored 93 runs and also scalped seven wickets in four matches he played last season.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MIB vs PIC match, click here!
MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League
MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Ihsan
Batters: Mohammad Yasin, Harpreet Singh, Asjad Butt
All-rounders: Muhammad Kamran, Shankar Kaligatla, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar
Bowlers: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Atif Muhammad
MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League
MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Prasanna Jathan
Batters: Mohammad Yasin, Harpreet Singh, Asjad Butt
All-rounders: Muhammad Kamran, Shankar Kaligatla, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar
Bowlers: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Atif Muhammad
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads
Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England?
Dinesh Karthik
Rishabh Pant
2603 votes