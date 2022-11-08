Men in Blue (MIB) will be up against Pak I Care (PIC) in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Men in Blue will be very disappointed with their performances in the previous edition, where they won only four out of their ten league matches and finished fourth in the Group A points table. Pak I Care, on the other hand, were one of the finalists last season, where they lost to Catalunya Tigers by six wickets.

Both teams will be looking forward to winning this match and starting their campaign with a victory.

MIB vs PIC Match Details

The seventh match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on November 8 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 05:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIB vs PIC, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 7

Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

MIB vs PIC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 94 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 94

Average second innings score: 71

MIB vs PIC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Men in Blue: L-L-L-W-W

Pak I Care: W-W-W-W-W

MIB vs PIC probable playing 11s for today’s match

MIB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MIB Probable Playing 11

Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Rinku Sihol, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudarshana, Prasanna Jathan, Harpreet Singh, Laxminarayan Balasubramaniyan

PIC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PIC Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Ihsan, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad, Moazzam Rafique, Asad Abbas, Ali Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Muhammad Ihsan (11 matches, 325 runs, Strike Rate: 244.36)

Ihsan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming fixture. In 11 matches last season, he scored 325 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 244.36.

Top Batter pick

Asjad Butt (10 matches, 369 runs, Strike Rate: 230.62)

Asjad was one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Minhaj last season with 369 runs at a strike rate of 230+. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming fixture.

Top All-rounder pick

Shehroz Ahmed (11 matches, 89 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 174.51 and Economy Rate: 6.91)

Shehroz Ahmed is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He scored 89 runs at a strike rate of close to 175 and also picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches he played last season.

Top Bowler pick

Abhishek Borikar (10 matches, 26 runs and 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.77)

Abhishek was in decent form with the ball in the previous edition wherein he scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.77 and also scored 26 runs. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

MIB vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

Shankar Kaligatla

Kaligatla is surely a must-have multiplier pick for your fantasy team. In 10 matches he played last season, he scored 234 runs at a strike rate of 162.50 and picked up five wickets as well.

Muhammad Kamran

Kamran mustered 81 runs at a strike rate of 144.64 and also picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.05 in 10 games he played in the previous edition. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Asjad Butt 369 runs and 3 wickets in 10 matches

Shankar Kaligatla 234 runs and 5 wickets in 10 matches

Shehroz Ahmed 89 runs and 14 wickets in 11 matches

Muhammad Ihsan 325 runs in 11 matches

Abhishek Borikar 26 runs and 7 wickets in 10 matches

MIB vs PIC match expert tips

Muhammad Babar

Muhammad Babar is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team. He scored 93 runs and also scalped seven wickets in four matches he played last season.

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Mohammad Yasin, Harpreet Singh, Asjad Butt

All-rounders: Muhammad Kamran, Shankar Kaligatla, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Atif Muhammad

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

MIB vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Prasanna Jathan

Batters: Mohammad Yasin, Harpreet Singh, Asjad Butt

All-rounders: Muhammad Kamran, Shankar Kaligatla, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Atif Muhammad

