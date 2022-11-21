MIB vs PMC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 49 & 50

The 49th and 50th games of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Pak Montcada Royals (PMC) square off against the Men In Blue CC (MIB) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday (November 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MIB vs PMC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Montcada Royals have won eight of their 12 games, while the Men In Blue have won four of their ten. The Men In Blue will give it their all to win both games, but the Montcada Royals are expected to prevail.

MIB vs PMC Match Details

The 49th and 50th games of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 21 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MIB vs PMC, Match 49 & 50

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so a thrilling match could ensue. The last match game here between Pak I Care and Hira Sabadell saw 209 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

MIB vs PMC Form Guide

MIB - Won 4 of their last 10 games

PMC - Won 8 of their last 12 games

MIB vs PMC Probable Playing XIs

MIB

No injury update

Abhishek Borikar (c), Naresh Kumar (wk), Surya Balu, Snehith Reddy, Shankar Kaligatla, Harpreet Singh, Sourabh Tiwari, Amit Bedaka, Sreejith Nair, Harihar Sridhar, Rahul Maheshwari

PMC

No injury update

Hamza Saleem Dar, Kashif Shafi (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan, MD Umar Waqas ©, Hamayun Shafi, Khalid Hussain, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Ameer Khan, Hamza Nisar, Jehanzaib Asghar

MIB vs PMC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Shafi

Shafi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. N Kumar is another good pick.

Batters

S Balu

H Aitzaz and S Balu are the two best batter picks. S Reddy played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

H Saleem Dar

H Saleem Dar and M Armghan Khan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Abdullah is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Borikar

The top bowler picks are A Raja and A Borikar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Asghar is another good pick.

MIB vs PMC match captain and vice-captain choices

H Saleem Dar

Saleem Dar bats in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He's expected to play key innings in these games. He has earned 833 points in ten games.

A Abdullah

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Abdullah the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has 635 points in 11 games.

Five Must-Picks for MIB vs PMC, Match 49 & 50

H Saleem Dar

A Abdullah

K Shafi

M Armghan Khan

S Reddy

Men In Blue CC vs Pak Montcada Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Men In Blue CC vs Pak Montcada Royals Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Shafi, N Kumar

Batters: H Aitzaz, S Balu, S Reddy

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, M Armghan Khan, A Abdullah

Bowlers: A Raja, J Asghar, A Borikar

Men In Blue CC vs Pak Montcada Royals Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Kumar

Batters: H Aitzaz, S Balu, S Reddy

All-rounders: H Saleem Dar, M Armghan Khan, A Abdullah, K Hussain

Bowlers: A Raja, J Asghar, A Borikar

Poll : 0 votes