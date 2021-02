MIB vs XI-S Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 25, 2021

Men In Blue will lock horns with XI Stars in the 66th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Thursday.

Men In Blue are having a decent season so far, winning four of their seven matches, with one game getting abandoned due to rain. They are currently third in Group A of the ECS T10 Barcelona. Men In Blue will be looking forward to winning Thursday's match and moving up the points table.

XI Stars, on the other hand, are enduring a disastrous ECS T10 Barcelona campaign so far. They are yet to register a win this season, losing five of their six matches. XI Stars will head into Thursday's ECS T10 match as underdogs against an in-form Men In Blue side.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Men In Blue

Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari (C), Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan (WK) and Shubhdeep Deb.

XI Stars

Aamir Sohail, Asif Mehmood (C), Ehsan Ullah, Amir Hamza (WK), Roheed Islam, Tabish Qahqous, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Imran Ashiq, Muneeb Ishfaq, Umar Riaz, Usman Shah, Muhammad Zaheer, Musadaq Mubarak, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Abubakar Hussain and Hamza Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Men in Blue

Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan (WK), Harpreet Singh, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari (C), Shankar Kaligatla, Shudhdeep Deb, Naresh Kumar, Nikhil Chowdary.

XI Stars

Tabish Qahquos, Amir Hamza (WK), Tanveer Shah, Asif Mehmood (C), Roheed Aslam, Aamir Sohail, Ehsan Ullah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Hamza Khan, Ali Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Men in Blue vs XI Stars, Match 66

Date: 25th February 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score being 93 runs. Teams batting first have won majority of the games at the venue. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

MIB vs XI-S Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIB vs XI-S Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prasanna Jathan, Tabish Qahquos, Shudhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Hamza Khan, Zubair Ahmed, Tanveer Shah, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Umar Riaz, Atul Kesar, Abhishek Borikar.

Captain: Shankar Kaligatla; Vice-captain: Tabish Qahquos.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddhartha Tewari, Tabish Qahquos, Shudhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Asif Mehmood, Zubair Ahmed, Tanveer Shah, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Umar Riaz, Sachin Sudarshana, Abhishek Borikar.

Captain: Abhishek Borikar; Vice-captain: Shankar Kaligatla.