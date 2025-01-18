MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 18, 2025

MI Cape Town (MICT) lock horns with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the 13th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Saturday, January 18, at Newlands in Cape Town. It's the second match of a doubleheader, with the Pretoria Capitals and the Paarl Royals clashing in the first.

MICT lost their last encounter to the Paarl Royals, succumbing to a powerful innings from opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius after being restricted to a par score with the bat in the first innings. They also lost narrowly to JSK in the reverse fixture and will be keen to settle scores on that front.

Meanwhile, JSK was unable to keep their winning streak going, as their third match of the season against the Pretoria Capitals was washed out due to rain.

This has the potential to be a thrilling contest, and on that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this game.

#3 Moeen Ali (ALL) (JSK)

Moeen Ali made an instant impact on his return to the JSK playing XI in their match against the Pretoria Capitals. He bowled a terrific spell of 2/21 in four overs, picking up the wickets of Rilee Rossouw and Marques Ackermann. Moeen was also set to bat at No. 5 in the middle order, making him a quality Dream11 all-rounder pick for that fixture.

Another regular in the Super Kings family, Moeen has been a solid contributor for JSK starting from last season. He has picked up seven wickets, scoring 169 runs as well, averaging 28.16 with the bat.

Moeen should get plenty to do with both bat and ball against MICT in what should be a fiercely competitive contest. His high points ceiling and multiple routes to points make him a great Dream11 captaincy option.

#2 Leus du Plooy (BAT) (JSK)

Leus du Plooy plays for Derbyshire in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Leus du Plooy continues to fly under the radar as a Dream11 option but he has been simply phenomenal for JSK in the SA20. He is the highest run-scorer for the Joburg Super Kings with an average of 45.86 and a strike rate of 145.45, both exemplary numbers.

The English batter also simply loves batting against MI Cape Town. In five innings against Rashid Khan and Co, Du Plooy has scored 215 runs, getting dismissed only twice, also scoring at a terrific strike rate of 159.3.

He has the added bonus of being a differential pick, and giving him the captain's armband could provide your Dream11 team with a powerful boost.

#1 George Linde (ALL) (MICT)

George Linde continues to move up the batting order for MI Cape Town. In the last match, he was promoted to No. 4, and while he couldn't make the most of it nor star with the ball, Linde's points ceiling and point-scoring potential simply seem to get better and better with every passing game.

The left-arm spinner was their best batter in the reverse fixture against JSK when he consolidated their innings with a well-made 35-ball 48. He's also very likely to complete his full quota of overs in what should be a fairly spin-friendly venue.

Linde has been one of the highest point-scoring Dream11 options and he deserves to be in the running for captaincy.

