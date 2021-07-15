MID v KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 16, 2021

Middlesex are set to lock horns with Kent in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at the Lord’s in London on Friday, July 16.

The game is a battle between teams with completely contrasting fortunes. Kent are the current table-toppers, having racked up 17 points from 12 matches at a net run rate of 0.523.

Middlesex, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with a mere seven points from 12 matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture

Middlesex v Glamorgan - Vitality T20 Blast

Stephen Eskinazi has been the standout batter for Middlesex without a shred of a doubt. Opening the batting for his team, he has scored 399 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike-rate of 140.49.

Eskinazi is also fourth on the list of leading run-scorers in the 2021 T20 Blast. If he gets at least one more run in the next game, he will be the fourth batter in the tournament to reach the 400-run mark.

Surrey CCC v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast

Steven Finn has bowled brilliantly thus far for Somerset in the ongoing T20 Blast. Although his team has strained in the league, the right-arm speedster has lived up to his reputation of being a genuine wicket-taker.

Finn has picked up 16 wickets from 11 matches and is also Somerset’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The economy rate of 8.83 is understandable since he bowls in the powerplay and at the death.

Surrey CCC v Kent Spitfires - Vitality T20 Blast

Jordan Cox has been on top of his game in the T20 Blast 2021. He is Kent’s leading run-scorer in the tournament, having notched 300 runs at an impressive average of 60 and a strike-rate of 135.74.

The 20-year-old bats in the middle-order and takes forward the good work done by the batters in the top-order. The last time he got a chance to bat, Cox got an unbeaten 61 off 28 balls against Surrey.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee