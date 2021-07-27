MID vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup

Middlesex will take on Durham in the Group A match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 27th July at the Radlett Cricket Club.

Middlesex had a horror start to their campaign as they suffered a nine-wicket defeat by Essex. Despite Jack Davies’ knock of 70 runs, they only managed to put up 212 runs on the board which Essex chased comfortably in 39 overs.

Masterclass from Alastair Cook 👨‍🍳



He hits an unbeaten 92 as Essex beat Middlesex#RLC21 matches live: https://t.co/SxsgDDN1c8 pic.twitter.com/bBPIZHoG52 — Royal London Cup (@RoyalLondonCup) July 25, 2021

Durham, meanwhile, started their Royal London One Day Cup journey with a win against Kent by 103 runs. They posted a massive 405 runs on the board owing to Graham Clark and Alex Lees followed by a three-wicket haul by Chris Rushworth to seal off the victory.

MID vs DUR: Probable playing XI for Royal London One Day Cup clash

Middlesex XI

Sam Robson, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb (c), Luke Hollman, Jack Davies, Robbie White (wk), James Harris, Ethan Bamber, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh

Durham XI

Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk), David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Jack Campbell, Chris Rushworth

Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Durham, Royal London One Day Cup

Date and Time: 27th July, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Radlett Cricket Club is great for batting. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and scoring becomes easy as the game progresses. Whoever wins the toss is likely to opt to field first in this Royal London One Day Cup clash.

MID vs DUR: Dream11 match top picks for Royal London One Day Cup encounter

Wicketkeeper

Cameron Bancroft: Bancroft is an experienced campaigner and a dynamic batsman. He has the ability to play sensibly as well as score quick runs at the end. Bancroft's range of abilities was on display in the last game where he scored 60 off just 37 deliveries.

Batsmen

Alex Lees: Lees is a dependable opening batter who has the ability to anchor the innings and hold the crease from one end. He scored a brilliant 98-ball hundred in the last game and gave a lending hand to Graham Clark.

Jack Davies: Davies is a constructive middle-order batsman who can adapt to situations and can play accordingly. He played a crucial 70-run knock in the last game to guide his team to a respectable total.

All-rounders

Graham Clark: Clark is an excellent batting allrounder who opens the innings and can also chip in with a few overs. He was exceptional in the last Royal London One Day Cup encounter where he scored a magnificent 141 runs off 119 balls. The allrounder is a must pick for your Dream11 team ahead of the match between Middlesex and Durham, as Clark can provide you with vital points.

Bowlers

Chris Rushworth: Rushworth is a veteran bowler in domestic cricket with loads of experience under his belt. His ability to contain batters was visible in the last game when he bowled a brilliant spell, picking up three wickets for just 29 runs in seven overs in a high-scoring game.

Tim Murtagh: Murtagh was one of Ireland's best bowlers. His ability to take wickets at crucial stages makes him a lethal bowler. Murtagh didn’t have a great outing last time in this year's Royal London One Day Cup, but can prove to be a vital component in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs DUR, Royal London One Day Cup Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark (DUR)- 179 points

Alex Lees (DUR)- 131 points

David Bedingham (DUR)- 94 points

Jack Davies (MID)- 86 points

Cameron Bancroft (DUR)- 83 points

Important stats for MID vs DUR, Royal London One Day Cup Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark (DUR)- 141 of 119 balls vs Kent

Alex Lees (DUR)- 100 of 98 balls vs Kent

David Bedingham (DUR)- 67 of 38 balls vs Kent

Jack Davies (MID)- 70 of 81 vs Essex

Cameron Bancroft (DUR)- 60 of 37 vs Kent

MID vs DUR, Royal London One Day Cup: Dream11 Prediction Today

MID vs DUR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Jack Davies, Alex Lees, Sam Robson, Graham Clark, Max Holden, David Bedingham, Luke Doneathy, Chris Rushworth, Tim Murtagh, Nathan Sowter

Captain: Graham Clark | Vice-Captain: Cameron Bancroft

MID vs DUR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Jack Davies, Alex Lees, Peter Handscomb, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Luke Hollman, Chris Rushworth, Tim Murtagh, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Alex Lees | Vice-Captain: David Bedingham

Edited by Anantaajith Ra