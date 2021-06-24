MID vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 24th, 2021

Middlesex will lock horns with Essex at Lord’s in their upcoming fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Middlesex has won only one game out of the five matches played, hobbling as they try to march upwards. They find themselves in a worrisome position, in the last spot in the South Group.

Meanwhile, Essex does not have much to boast about either. They have won only two games out of seven thus far. Essex is currently three notches above Middlesex in the seventh spot.

However, Essex will be going into the encounter a more confident side as they won their previous fixture. Middlesex is currently averse to the winning fragrance after losing two games on the trot.

On that note, here we have a look at three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#3 Chris Green

BBL - Stars v Thunder

Australian all-rounder Chris Green is rendering his services to Middlesex in the ongoing T20 Blast. He has been predominantly successful with the ball, having picked up nine wickets so far.

Chris Green can also whack the ball a long distance. He has already given a glimpse of his hitting as well this season.

#2 Simon Harmer

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Essex skipper Simon Harmer is a clever off-spinner. He can be more than just effective with the bat as well. Harper has played some vital knocks with the bat in this edition of the T20 Blast so far.

He is mainly renowned for his bowling exploits. Simon Harmer might have plucked out only five wickets thus far, but his ability to strangle the batsmen for runs is unquestioned.

#1 James Neesham

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham is a tested and proven performer. As we know, he is one of the most hostile hitters of the ball. Neesham has demonstrated the same in the T20 Blast 2021 as well.

With a half-century to his name this season, James Neesham has mustered 122 runs in five innings. He has also chipped in with a few overs at times, making him a more than a handy all-rounder overall.

