MID vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Middlesex (MID) will take on Essex (ESS) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Lord's Ground in London on Thursday.

The journey for either side hasn't been exciting so far. Middlesex have only won four of their 11 games, while Essex have five wins in 10. Somerset ended Essex's two-game winning streak in their previous match as they look to get back on winning track.

Chris Green, Martin Andersson, and Stephen Eskinazi have consistently performed well for Middlesex, but the side have failed to hold their nerve and have lost some close games in the final over.

Several of Essex's results, meanwhile, revolve around Matt Critchley and Michael Pepper, who have consistently performed well for them.

Both teams have depth in their batting and bowling, making Thursday's game an exciting one to watch.

MID vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Tom Helm, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff

ESS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Feroze Khushi, Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

Match Details

MID vs ESS, T20 Blast 2022, Match 98

Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord's Ground, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord's Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. While the pacers are expected to get a swing early on, a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Today’s MID vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Pepper: Michael has so far looked impressive with the bat, scoring 312 runs at an excellent average of 44.57. He's also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Batters

Stephan Ezkinazi: Stephan Ezkinazi has been in top form with the bat in this tournament so far, scoring 319 runs at an impressive average of 29.00 and a strike rate of 151.67. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

All-rounders

Matt Critchley: Matthew Critchley is one of the top all-round players in his team who is consistent with his performance. He has scored 236 runs and has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 15.57 in just nine games.

Critchley could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Ben Allison: He has performed well with the ball in the T20 Blast tournament. He could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, picking up 11 wickets in 11 games while also contributing valuable runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Aron Nijjar (ESS) - 162 points

Tom Helm (MID) - 173 points

Feroze Khushi (ESS) - 191 points

John Simpson (MID) - 332 points

Adam Rossington (ESS) - 262 points

Key stats for MID vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Joe Cracknell - 288 runs in 11 T20 Blast games.

Paul Walter – 245 runs in 11 T20 Blast games.

Ben Allison - 11 wickets in 11 T20 Blast games.

Max Holden - 288 runs in 11 T20 Blast games.

MID vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

MID vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Pepper, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Matt Critchley, Martin Andersson, Chris Green, Luke Hollman, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook, Jason Behrendorff

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: Martin Andersson

MID vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Paul Walter, Matt Critchley, Martin Andersson, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook, Jason Behrendorff

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: Chris Green

