MID vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 27th, 2021

Middlesex will take on Glamorgan in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Radlett Cricket Club on Sunday.

Middlesex, who have had a pretty disappointing T20 Blast campaign so far, are rock-bottom in the South Group points table. They have won just one of their seven matches, losing a staggering six times! Middlesex are currently on a four-game losing streak, with the last of those coming in the form of a five-wicket defeat to Surrey. They will undoubtedly start as underdogs in Sunday's fixture.

Glamorgan have also endured a difficult season and currently find themselves seventh in the South Group standings with just two wins from eight matches. While they’ve lost four times, two of their games were abandoned due to rain. Glamorgan will head into Sunday's T20 Blast match on the back of a 34-run loss to Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan beat Middlesex by 21 runs the last time the two teams met in the T20 Blast earlier in the season.

Squads to choose from:

Middlesex

Steven Finn, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, John Simpson, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Glamorgan

Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Neser and Callum Taylor.

Predicted Playing XIs

Middlesex

Steven Finn, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, John Simpson, Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya.

Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Glamorgan, 77th Match

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Date and Time: 27th June, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Radlett Cricket Club generally favors the batsmen, who will find it easier to score runs on this ground due to the shorter boundaries on offer. However, the pacers are expected to find good seam movement and bounce off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. The average first innings score at the venue is 188 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MID vs GLA)

MID vs GLA Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite, Daryl Mitchell, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tim Van Der Gugten

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Stephen Eskinazi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Selman, Joe Cracknell, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tim Van Der Gugten

Captain: Luke Hollman. Vice-captain: Steven Finn

