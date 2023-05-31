MID vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 31, 2023

The 28th match of the English T20 Blast 2023 will see Middlesex (MID) lock horns against Glamorgan (GLA) at the Merchant Taylor’s School Ground in Northwood. This MID vs GLA is a South Group fixture.

Middlesex are struggling in this year’s competition. They have played three games and are yet to win a single game. They lost to Gloucestershire in a close-fought game in their last outing. Chasing 182, their batters tried hard but failed to close out the game to lose the game by two runs.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, won their opening game but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Somerset in their next fixture. The batters struggled to get going as they got knocked over on 153. Somerset then chased down the total in just 14.5 overs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the MID vs GLA game.

MID vs GLA Squad for Today's Match

Middlesex Squad

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Pieter Malan, Toby Rolend-Jones, John Simpson (wk), Thilan Walallawita

Glamorgan Squad

Edward Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Ben Kellaway, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten

#3 Daniel Douthwaite (GLA) – 8.5 credits

Glamorgan v Surrey - Vitality Blast

Daniel Douthwaite has been very good with the ball for Glamorgan in the English T20 Blast 2023 so far. The right-arm pacer has grabbed seven wickets in two games at an impressive average of seven. Douthwaite is Glamorgan’s leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Douthwaite picked up a four-fer against Gloucestershire in their opening game and followed it by picking three wickets against Somerset. He looks to be in a good rhythm and you can bank on him to fetch you points in the MID vs GLA game.

#2 Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 9 credits

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Middlesex skipper Stephen Eskinazi is back in form in their last game. He departed on one in their first game but looked good for his 31 in their next game against Hampshire. He looked in fantastic touch the other day against Gloucestershire.

Chasing 182, Eskinazi opened the batting for Middlesex and notched up a well-compiled fifty. He hit two boundaries and three sixes before falling on a 38-ball 54. He is back in form and is an important player in Middlesex’s batting lineup.

#1 Pieter Malan (MID) – 8.5 credits

England Tour to SA: South Africa Training Session

Pieter Malan has been the mainstay of Middlesex's batting lineup in this year’s English T20 Blast. He looked good for his 30 in their opening game against Surrey. He had a day out against Hampshire when he smashed the bowlers all around the park.

The South-African batter hit a quickfire 80 off just 45 balls to help his side post a competitive total on the board. He missed out against Gloucestershire in their last outing but you can rely on him to score big in the MID vs GLA contest on Wednesday.

