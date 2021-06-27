MID vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 27th, 2021

Middlesex and Glamorgan will square off in Match No. 77 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at the Radlett Cricket Club.

Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the South Group table. While Middlesex are reeling right at the bottom, Glamorgan are just two places above them in seventh spot. The two sides are also coming off defeats in their respective previous T20 Blast matches.

On that note, here we take a look at three players whom you can select as multiplier options for your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast game:

#3 Steven Finn

Middlesex skipper and fast bowler Steven Finn is the highest wicket-taker for his side with 11 scalps so far. He has bowled with an average of 19.45 and has best figures of 4/19. Although Finn's side have had a disappointing T20 Blast 2021 campaign so far, he has done well as far as his bowling is concerned.

#2 Stevie Eskinazi

Middlesex v Kent Spitfires - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Middlesex opener Stevie Eskinazi has been in brilliant form in this edition of the T20 Blast, particularly in the last two matches that Middlesex played. He smashed an unbeaten 61-ball 102 against Essex and then backed it up with 64 runs against Surrey.

Eskinazi is also the highest run-scorer for Middlesex thus far, scoring 236 runs from seven games. Taking his current form into consideration, he's a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has contributed with the bat and the ball for Glamorgan in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. He is the team's leading run-scorer, with 294 runs from six games at an average of 58.80. Labuschagne has three fifties to his name so far this season.

He has picked up seven wickets as well, with an average of 17 and an economy of 7.43. Labuschagne's all-round performances are more than a good reason to have him in your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee