MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Match 18

Middlesex (MID) will face Glamorgan (GLA) in the 18th match of the English T20 Blast 2022 at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett on Sunday.

Glamorgan have won one of their two games so far. They won their first match by seven wickets against Sussex. Meanwhile, Middlesex have had a fabulous start to their campaign, beating Hampshire and Gloucestershire by 10 and 30 runs, respectively.

Their batting has been their strength so far, but they will have their task cut out against Glamorgan, who have a strong bowling lineup that includes Michael Hogan and Daniel Douthwaite.

MID vs GLA Probable Playing XIs

MID

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Blake Cullen.

GLA

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Joe Cooke, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.

Match Details

Match: MID vs GLA, English T20 Blast Match 18.

Date and Time: May 29, 2022; 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Radlett Cricket Club is well-balanced and favourable to batters, but pacers could get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 190 runs could be a par score.

Today’s MID vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Cooke: He has 51 runs in two games at an average of 25.66. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Sam Northeast: The right-handed opener batter is known for his ability to score big runs and anchor innings. He has 128 runs in two games at an excellent average of 128.00 and is the tournament's fourth-highest run-getter.

All-rounders

Luke Hollman: Hollman has been outstanding with the ball so far this tournament, picking up five wickets at an average of 13.80 and is the tournament's sixth-highest wicket-taker. However, he's yet to prove himself with the bat.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan: He leads the tournament's wicket-taking charts with eight wickets at an exceptional average of 5.50 in just two games. He could provide you with valuable fantasy points in the upcoming games.

Three best players to pick in MID vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

John Simpson (MID): 73 points

Dan Douthwaite (GLA): 93 points

Blake Cullen (MID): 91 points.

Key stats for MID vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Eskinazi - 92 runs in two games; batting average: 46.00.

Sam Northeast – 128 runs in two games; batting average: 128.00.

Martin Andersson - Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 14.25.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction

MID vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Cooke, Sam Northeast, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Chris Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Michael Hogan.

Captain: Luke Hollman. Vice-Captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

MID vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Sam Northeast, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Michael Neser, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Toby Roland-Jones, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan.

Captain: Chris Green. Vice-Captain: Michael Hogan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav