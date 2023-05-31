MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 28

The 28th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Middlesex (MID) square off against Glamorgan (GLA) at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood on Wednesday, May 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Middlesex are struggling with form in the tournament so far. They have lost all three of their matches so far and are currently at the bottom of the table in the South Group. They will look to beat Glamorgan and register their maiden win of the tournament.
Glamorgan, on the other hand, have played two matches in the tournament so far and have managed to win one of them. They are currently placed seventh in the points table of the South Group. Glamorgan will look for a couple of wins from here on in order to get their campaign back on track.
MID vs GLA Match Details
The 28th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on May 31 at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: MID vs GLA, Match 28, Vitality Blast 2023
Date and Time: May 31, 2023, Wednesday; 11.00 pm IST.
Venue: Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood
MID vs GLA Probable Playing XIs
MID Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
MID Probable Playing XI
Joe Cracknell (wk), John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi (c), Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Nathan Fernandes, Martin Anderson, Luke Hollman, Ryan Higgins, Tom Helm, and Blake Cullen.
GLA Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
GLA Probable Playing XI
Chris Cooke (wk), Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Eddie Byrom, Billy Root, Jamie Mcilroy, K Carlson (c), B Kellaway, D Douthwaite, Peter Hatzoglou, and R Smith.
MID vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Joe Cracknell
Joe Cracknell has been in decent form with the bat in the first few matches. He will be a good pick for the match from the wicketkeeper section.
Batter
Pieter Malan
Pieter Malan has been in good form with the bat. His recent fluency with the bat makes him a good pick from the batters category.
All-rounder
Ryan Higgins
Ryan Higgins has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to contribute points in both innings of the match makes him a great choice for this category.
Bowler
D Douthwaite
Douthwaite has been in wicket-taking form in this tournament. He can contribute with vital points while picking up some valuable wickets for the team.
MID vs GLA match captain and vice-captain choices
Pieter Malan
Pieter Malan has been in good batting form in this tournament so far. Malan's recent form ensures that he will surely give some points during the match.
D Douthwaite
Douthwaite has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has been picking up wickets on a consistent basis and that makes him a good candidate as the captain or vice-captain.
Five Must-Picks for MID vs GLA, Match 28
Joe Cracknell
Pieter Malan
Ryan Higgins
D Douthwaite
Luke Hollman
MID vs GLA Match Expert Tips
The pitch at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground will favor the bowler, especially the seamers. However, the longer the pitch is exposed to the sun it will get better for batting. So seam bowlers and middle-order batters will be the best choices for this match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.
MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: Joe Cracknell
Batters: Colin Ingram, Stephen Eskinazi, Pieter Malan
All-rounders: Ryan Higgins, K Carlson, L Hollman, J Mcliroy
Bowlers: Tom Helm, D Douthwaite, B Cullen
MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: Joe Cracknell
Batters: Colin Ingram, Stephen Eskinazi, Pieter Malan
All-rounders: Ryan Higgins, K Carlson, L Hollman, J Mcliroy
Bowlers: Tom Helm, D Douthwaite, B Cullen
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.