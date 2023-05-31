MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 28

The 28th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Middlesex (MID) square off against Glamorgan (GLA) at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood on Wednesday, May 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Middlesex are struggling with form in the tournament so far. They have lost all three of their matches so far and are currently at the bottom of the table in the South Group. They will look to beat Glamorgan and register their maiden win of the tournament.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, have played two matches in the tournament so far and have managed to win one of them. They are currently placed seventh in the points table of the South Group. Glamorgan will look for a couple of wins from here on in order to get their campaign back on track.

MID vs GLA Match Details

The 28th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on May 31 at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MID vs GLA, Match 28, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 31, 2023, Wednesday; 11.00 pm IST.

Venue: Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood

MID vs GLA Probable Playing XIs

MID Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MID Probable Playing XI

Joe Cracknell (wk), John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi (c), Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Nathan Fernandes, Martin Anderson, Luke Hollman, Ryan Higgins, Tom Helm, and Blake Cullen.

GLA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GLA Probable Playing XI

Chris Cooke (wk), Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Eddie Byrom, Billy Root, Jamie Mcilroy, K Carlson (c), B Kellaway, D Douthwaite, Peter Hatzoglou, and R Smith.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Cracknell

Joe Cracknell has been in decent form with the bat in the first few matches. He will be a good pick for the match from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter

Pieter Malan

Pieter Malan has been in good form with the bat. His recent fluency with the bat makes him a good pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

Ryan Higgins

Ryan Higgins has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to contribute points in both innings of the match makes him a great choice for this category.

Bowler

D Douthwaite

Douthwaite has been in wicket-taking form in this tournament. He can contribute with vital points while picking up some valuable wickets for the team.

MID vs GLA match captain and vice-captain choices

Pieter Malan

Pieter Malan has been in good batting form in this tournament so far. Malan's recent form ensures that he will surely give some points during the match.

D Douthwaite

Douthwaite has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has been picking up wickets on a consistent basis and that makes him a good candidate as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for MID vs GLA, Match 28

Joe Cracknell

Pieter Malan

Ryan Higgins

D Douthwaite

Luke Hollman

MID vs GLA Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground will favor the bowler, especially the seamers. However, the longer the pitch is exposed to the sun it will get better for batting. So seam bowlers and middle-order batters will be the best choices for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Head-to-head Team

MID vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Joe Cracknell

Batters: Colin Ingram, Stephen Eskinazi, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Ryan Higgins, K Carlson, L Hollman, J Mcliroy

Bowlers: Tom Helm, D Douthwaite, B Cullen

