MID vs GLO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English T20 Blast match - June 17th, 2021

Gloucestershire will take on Middlesex in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021 at the Radlett Cricket Club on Thursday.

The two teams are currently in the bottom half of the South Group, with Gloucestershire in sixth position and Middlesex being right at the bottom.

Both teams have played three matches so far out of which they have won only a solitary match each. Due a better net run rate, Gloucestershire find itself above Middlesex in the points table.

With both teams aiming to move upwards in the standings, let’s take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast fixture between Gloucestershire and Middlesex.

#3 Chris Green

BBL - Stars v Thunder

The Australian all-rounder has been brilliant for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2021 so far. His contributions have been vital for the team with both the bat and the ball.

In the three matches he has played, Chris Green has amassed 61 runs. His six-hitting ability has never been in question as he sends the ball off the park with ease. Also with the ball, the off-spinner has played a crucial role in the middle overs. In total, Green has picked up seven wickets so far.

#2 Benny Howell

Surrey v Gloucestershire - T20 Vitality Blast 2020 Semi-Final

Benny Howell is a productive all-rounder for Gloucestershire. With the bat, he takes care of the middle-order thanks to his hard-hitting abilities, while his gentle medium-pace is also very effective.

Howell has scored 98 runs so far in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2021, which is a fair number considering that he comes lower down the order. His strike rate remains on the higher side with over 150.

With the ball, the Englishman has managed to take only three wickets so far, which came in the first match. He bowls some real tight overs and tries to choke the batsmen for runs.

#1 Glenn Phillips

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality T20 Blast

Kiwi batsman Glenn Phillips is in red-hot form in the T20 Blast 2021. He is currently the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire. Phillips has managed to get some good starts, though he failed to convert them into big ones.

The New Zealand player has scored 124 runs so far. He came close to notching up half-centuries on a couple of occasions but could not get one.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee