MID vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

The South Group in the T20 Blast 2022 will see Middlesex (MID) host Gloucestershire (GLO) at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett on Thursday.

Middlesex and Gloucestershire begin their T20 Blast campaign with high expectations. Hosts Middlesex have a good roster to fall back on, with Steve Eskinazi and Eoin Morgan in their ranks. However, a lot will depend on the likes of Blake Cullen and Chris Green to step up with the ball. Gloucestershire, meanwhile, have a well-balanced side in their ranks with Glenn Phillips and Benny Howell headlining their roster. All in all, an evenly-fought contest beckons in Radlett with two valuable points on offer.

MID vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Steve Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies and Toby Roland-Jones.

GLO XI

James Bracey (wk), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, David Payne, Naseem Shah and Paul van Meekeren.

Match Details

MID vs GLO, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 26th May 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Radlett Cricket Club with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat, with the powerplay phase being crucial. There could be some turn available for the spinners, although the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 200 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s MID vs GLO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Steve Eskinazi: Steve Eskinazi was one of the top performers for Middlesex in white-ball cricket last season, scoring big runs at a decent rate in the top order. While his range and ability against pace is highly valued, Eskinazi can hold his own against spin too. While James Bracey isn't a bad option himself, Eskinazi stands out as the ideal option in this department.

Batter

Miles Hammond: Miles Hammond is an explosive batter, known for his ability to score quick runs in the top order. He had a good T20 Blast and Hundred campaign last season, maximizing the powerplay conditions. With the southpaw likely to play a big role, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Benny Howell: Benny Howell has been in decent form in the T20 format, impressing in the Bangladesh Premier League earlier in the year. He comes into this T20 Blast season after spending some valuable time in the Punjab Kings set-up. While he is likely to open the batting for Gloucestershire, his ability to use his variations and array of slower balls makes him a must-have in your MID vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Blake Cullen: Blake Cullen starred for Middlesex in the previous edition of the T20 Blast, picking up 20 wickets in just 12 matches. The pacer was brilliant in an enforcer's role with his ability to generate high pace and extra bounce holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Cullen is a good addition to your MID vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MID vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Steve Eskinazi (MID)

David Payne (GLO)

Miles Hammond (GLO)

Important stats for MID vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Steve Eskinazi - 399 runs in 11 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 44.33

Blake Cullen - 20 wickets in 12 T20 Blast 2021 matches, SR: 11.15

Benny Howell - 15 wickets in 12 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 23.40

MID vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

MID vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Eoin Morgan, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Steve Eskinazi, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Tom Smith, David Payne and Blake Cullen.

Captain: Steve Eskinazi. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

MID vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Joe Cracknell, Miles Hammond, James Bracey, Steve Eskinazi, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Naseem Shah, David Payne and Blake Cullen.

Captain: Benny Howell. Vice-captain: Steve Eskinazi.

