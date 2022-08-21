MID vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Match 64

Middlesex (MID) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in match 64 of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MID vs GLO Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

With five victories and just one defeat in six games, Middlesex are second in the points table. They beat Warwickshire by 128 runs in their most recent game. Gloucestershire, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with four victories and three defeats in seven games. Their previous outing with Surrey ended in a two-wicket loss for them.

Middlesex will look to win the game, but Gloucestershire are in top form and expected to prevail.

MID vs GLO Match Details, Match 64

The 64th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 will be played on August 21 at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MID vs GLO, Match 64

Date and Time: August 21, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Pitch Report

The Radlett Cricket Club Ground in Radlett is a batting paradise, where bowlers tend to have a tough time. The last game played here was between Middlesex and Warwickshire, where a total of 620 runs were scored in just 96 overs.

MID vs GLO Form Guide

MID - L W W W W W

GLO - L L W W W L W

MID vs GLO Probable Playing XIs

MID

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Umesh Yadav, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris

GLO

Ben Charlesworth, Ben Wells, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Tom Price, Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Ajeet Dale

MID vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Bracey (7 matches, 286 runs)

J Bracey is, without doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper pick for today's game. He bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's also doing well behind the wickets, so he could fetch a lot of points from catches and stumpings too.

Batters

S Eskinazi (6 matches, 642 runs)

S Eskinazi and J Taylor are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. Eskinazi smashed 182 against Surrey, while Taylor smashed 51 and took two wickets.

All-rounders

L Hollman (7 matches, 55 runs, 12 wickets)

L Hollman and O Price are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Hollman has taken 12 wickets in just seven games.

Bowlers

U Yadav (7 matches, 16 wickets)

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are Z Gohar and U Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. T Smith is another good pick. He took two wickets in the last game against Surrey.

MID vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices

S Eskinazi

S Eskinazi is batting well in this year's English One Day Cup, and the pitch is good for batting, so he's the best captaincy pick for today's game.

J Taylor

Like S Eskinazi, J Taylor bats in the top order and is also in top form. Fans can expect him to play some beautiful shots. He also bowls a few overs, so he could fetch additional points by taking wickets.

Five Must-Picks for MID vs GLO, Match 64

U Yadav - 16 wickets

L Hollman - 55 runs and 12 wickets

S Eskinazi - 642 runs

J Taylor - 353 runs and 11 wickets

J Bracey - 286 runs

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least five batters who bat in the top order. Picking batters as captain and vice-captain is a great way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Bracey

Batters: M Harris, J Taylor, S Robson, S Eskinazi, P Malan

All-rounders: L Hollman, O Price

Bowlers: U Yadav, Z Gohar, T Smith

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Bracey

Batters: M Harris, J Taylor, S Robson, S Eskinazi, P Malan

All-rounders: L Hollman, M Andersson

Bowlers: U Yadav, Z Gohar, P Van Meekeren

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav