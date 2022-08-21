MID vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Match 64

Middlesex (MID) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in match 64 of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MID vs GLO Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.
With five victories and just one defeat in six games, Middlesex are second in the points table. They beat Warwickshire by 128 runs in their most recent game. Gloucestershire, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with four victories and three defeats in seven games. Their previous outing with Surrey ended in a two-wicket loss for them.
Middlesex will look to win the game, but Gloucestershire are in top form and expected to prevail.
MID vs GLO Match Details, Match 64
The 64th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 will be played on August 21 at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: MID vs GLO, Match 64
Date and Time: August 21, 2022; 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett
Pitch Report
The Radlett Cricket Club Ground in Radlett is a batting paradise, where bowlers tend to have a tough time. The last game played here was between Middlesex and Warwickshire, where a total of 620 runs were scored in just 96 overs.
MID vs GLO Form Guide
MID - L W W W W W
GLO - L L W W W L W
MID vs GLO Probable Playing XIs
MID
Stephen Eskinazi (c), Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Umesh Yadav, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris
GLO
Ben Charlesworth, Ben Wells, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Zafar Gohar, Tom Price, Tom Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Ajeet Dale
MID vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
J Bracey (7 matches, 286 runs)
J Bracey is, without doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper pick for today's game. He bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's also doing well behind the wickets, so he could fetch a lot of points from catches and stumpings too.
Batters
S Eskinazi (6 matches, 642 runs)
S Eskinazi and J Taylor are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. Eskinazi smashed 182 against Surrey, while Taylor smashed 51 and took two wickets.
All-rounders
L Hollman (7 matches, 55 runs, 12 wickets)
L Hollman and O Price are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Hollman has taken 12 wickets in just seven games.
Bowlers
U Yadav (7 matches, 16 wickets)
The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are Z Gohar and U Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. T Smith is another good pick. He took two wickets in the last game against Surrey.
MID vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices
S Eskinazi
S Eskinazi is batting well in this year's English One Day Cup, and the pitch is good for batting, so he's the best captaincy pick for today's game.
J Taylor
Like S Eskinazi, J Taylor bats in the top order and is also in top form. Fans can expect him to play some beautiful shots. He also bowls a few overs, so he could fetch additional points by taking wickets.
Five Must-Picks for MID vs GLO, Match 64
U Yadav - 16 wickets
L Hollman - 55 runs and 12 wickets
S Eskinazi - 642 runs
J Taylor - 353 runs and 11 wickets
J Bracey - 286 runs
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least five batters who bat in the top order. Picking batters as captain and vice-captain is a great way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: J Bracey
Batters: M Harris, J Taylor, S Robson, S Eskinazi, P Malan
All-rounders: L Hollman, O Price
Bowlers: U Yadav, Z Gohar, T Smith
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: J Bracey
Batters: M Harris, J Taylor, S Robson, S Eskinazi, P Malan
All-rounders: L Hollman, M Andersson
Bowlers: U Yadav, Z Gohar, P Van Meekeren