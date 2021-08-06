MID vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Middlesex will take on Kent in the 50th match of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the Radlett Cricket Club on Friday.

With five points to their name, Middlesex currently occupy sixth position in the Royal London One-Day Cup standings. They defeated Worcestershire by 13 runs on the first day of the month. Meanwhile, Kent are rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points. They lost their previous Royal London One-Day Cup encounter against Essex by nine wickets.

MID vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Joshua De Caires, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Peter Handscomb (c), Robbie White (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, James Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Ethan Bamber

KET XI

Oliver George-Robinson (wk), Tawanda Muyeye, Harry Finch, George Munsey, Jack Leaning (c), Grant Stewart, Marcus O’Riordan, Matt Quinn, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Nathan Gilchrist

Match Details

MID vs KET, Royal London Cup, Match 50

Date and Time: 6th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Radlett Cricket Club is a good one to bat on, the pacers are expected to find some assistance from the surface. A score of 300 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s MID vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Despite his recent slump in form, Robbie White should be the first wicket-keeping choice as was in fine touch at the start of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Batsmen

Stephen Eskinazi has been beyond sensational in the T20 Blast this season. He transformed that form into the 50-over format and scored a magnificent century in his first Royal London One-Day Cup outing against Worcestershire.

George Munsey is in irresistible form at the moment. He has already scored 243 runs in three innings at an average of 81.

All-rounders

Luke Hollman will be hoping to deliver the goods in today's Royal London One-Day Cup contest. He has scored 28 runs and has also picked up eight wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Ethan Bamber has been in top form, picking up a three-wicket haul against Lancashire in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs KET Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey (KET) – 327 points

Luke Hollman (MID) – 266 points

Sam Robson (MID) – 263 points

Ethan Bamber (MID) – 234 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 228 points

Important stats for MID vs KET Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey: 243 runs

Luke Hollman: 28 runs and 8 wickets

Sam Robson: 169 runs and 1 wicket

Ethan Bamber: 7 wickets

Stephen Eskinazi: 175 runs

MID vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

MID vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Luke Hollman, James Harris, Darren Stevens, Ethan Bamber, Matt Milnes, Martin Andersson

Captain: George Munsey. Vice-captain: Stephen Eskinazi

MID vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Luke Hollman, James Harris, Darren Stevens, Ethan Bamber, Matt Milnes, Nathan Gilchrist

Captain: Luke Hollman. Vice-captain: Sam Robson

