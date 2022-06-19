MID vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 86

Middlesex (MID) will take on Kent (KET) in the 86th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Lord’s in London on Sunday.

Both Middlesex and Kent have had disappointing campaigns so far. Middlesex have won three of their nine matches and none of their last five. With six points, they are second from bottom in the standings. Meanwhile, Kent are languishing at the bottom of the South Group table, having bagged only two wins and four points all season.

MID vs KET Probable Playing XIs

MID

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Tom Helm, Jason Behrendorff, Thilan Walallawita.

KET

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Quinn.

Match Details

Match: MID vs KET, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 86.

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Lord’s, London.

Pitch Report

Historically, the Lord’s surface has assisted batters, and big scores are not uncommon. It's also favourable to pace bowlers, especially when the ball is new. The par score is around 180 runs.

Today’s MID vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 fantasy team. In 231 T20 games, he has scored 4464 runs and has 24 half-centuries.

Batters

Joe Denly is a reputed batter who has plenty of experience. He has been in great form and has amassed 317 runs, with a top score of 110.

Stephen Eskinazi , meanwhile, is the highest scorer for Middlesex in the competition. He has scored 284 runs at a strike rate of 171.08.

All-rounders

Martin Andersson is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form this season. He has picked up 15 wickets and has scored 62 runs. He could be a good captaincy choice in your MID vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

Jack Leaning, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 153 runs and has scalped four wickets.

Bowlers

Fred Klaassen has picked up nine wickets in as many games at an average of 31.55. He could prove to be an interesting fantasy pick.

Five best players to pick in MID vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Martin Andersson (MID) – 541 points

Joe Denly (KET) – 470 points

George Linde (KET) – 462 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 448 points

Jack Leaning (KET) – 357 points.

Key stats for MID vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Martin Andersson: 62 runs and 15 wickets

Joe Denly: 317 runs

Stephen Eskinazi: 284 runs

Jack Leaning: 153 runs.

MID vs KET Dream11 Prediction

MID vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad, Jason Behrendorff.

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-Captain: Martin Andersson.

MID vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad, Jason Behrendorff.

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi. Vice-Captain: George Linde.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far