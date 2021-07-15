MID vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s English T20 Blast game - July 16th, 2021

It will be a battle of two extremes when Kent take on Middlesex at Lord’s, London, in a South Group match of the T20 Blast on Friday.

Middlesex are bottom of the points table, with just three wins from 11 games. Thanks to their inconsistency, they are already out of playoff contention.

Meanwhile, Kent are atop the points table in the South Group, winning eight of their 11 games thus far. They are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockouts and will be boosted by the presence of the in-form Zak Crawley’s in their playing XI.

Squads to choose from

Middlesex

Steven Finn, Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Varun Chopra, Blake Cullen, Josh De Caires, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Robson, John Simpson, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Oliver Robinson, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Adam Milne, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Zak Crawley, Harry Podmore, Grant Stewart, James Logan, Marcus ORiordan, Nathan Gilchrist, Tawanda Muyeye.

Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Joe Cracknell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Max Holden, Josh De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Steven Finn (c).

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Adam Milne, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen.

Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Kent, South Group.

Date and Time (IST): 16th July, 10:45 PM.

Venue: Lord’s, London.

Pitch Report

In three T20 Blast played at Lord’s this season, teams batting first have registered totals of above 165. The track is good for batting, and bowlers tend to struggle in it. However, there should be some purchase for bowlers as the game wears on.

English T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MID vs KET)

MID vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction - T20 Blast 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jordan Cox, Daniel Bell Drummond, Jack Leaning, Stephen Eskinazi, Zak Crawley, Joe Cracknell, Joe Denly, Daryl Mitchell, Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes.

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Robinson, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Zak Crawley, Joe Cracknell, Joe Denly, Daryl Mitchell, Darren Stevens, Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes.

Captain: Max Holden. Vice-captain: Darren Stevens.

