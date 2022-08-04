MID vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match 

Middlesex CCC (MID) will lock horns with Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) in a English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett on Thursday, August 4.

Middlesex CCC will be hoping to kick off their English Domestic One-Day Cup campaign with a win today. Leicestershire Foxes, on the other hand, will head into the contest high on confidence, having won their opening match against Surrey Cricket by seven wickets.

MID vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Ethan Bamber, Pieter Malan, Luke Hollman, Mark Stoneman, Umesh Yadav, Jack Davies, Tom Helm.

LEI XI

Nick Welch, Lewis Hill (C), Arron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Colin Ackermann, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Scriven, Harry Swindells (WK), Chris Wright.

Match Details

MID vs LEI, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 4th August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, England.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Radlett Cricket Club is a batting paradise. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the first-innings score in the last game played at the venue being 286 runs.

Today’s MID vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lewis Hill: Lewis scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 68.00 in the opening match. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Nick Welch: Nick played exceptionally well in the opening match, scoring 127 runs at a strike rate of 101.60. He will be looking forward to continuing his good form on Thursday.

Louis Kimber: Kimber scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 91.67 in the first match. He is a top-quality batter who could prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Wiaan Mulder: Mulder had a pretty decent outing with the bat in the opening match, smashing 71 runs at a strike rate of 109.23. He could make a huge impact in today's English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture as well.

Martin Andersson: Andersson is a quality all-rounder who will be looking forward to contributing with both the bat and ball today.

Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks: Beuran will lead Leicestershire's bowling attack on Thursday. He picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.80 in the opening match.

Umesh Yadav: Yadav is a commanding figure with the ball and has plenty of experience at the highest level. His ability to provide regular breakthroughs makes him a must-have pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Nick Welch (LEI) - 158 points

Beuran Hendricks (LEI) - 138 points

Wiaan Mulder (LEI) - 97 points

Arron Lilley (LEI) - 45 points

Lewis Hill (LEI) - 30 points

Important Stats for MID vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Nick Welch: 127 runs in 1 match; SR - 101.60

Beuran Hendricks: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.80

Wiaan Mulder: 71 runs in 1 match; SR - 109.23

Arron Lilley: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 5.33

Lewis Hill: 17 runs in 1 match; SR - 68.00

MID vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

MID vs LEI Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Martin Anderson, Beuran Hendricks, Arron Lilley, Stephen Eskinazi, Pieter Malan, Scott Steel, Umesh Yadav, Ethan Bamber.

Captain: Wiaan Mulder. Vice-captain: Stephen Eskinazi.

MID vs LEI Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Cracknell, Arron Lilley, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Umesh Yadav, Beuran Hendricks, Thilan Walallawita.

Captain: Arron Lilley. Vice-captain: Martin Andersson.

