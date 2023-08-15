MID vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2023, Match 45

Middlesex (MID) will be up against Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the Match 45 of the English One Day Cup 2023 at Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MID vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 45.

Middlesex have had an unremarkable campaign so far. With just three wins in four games, they are at the bottom of the table. Middlesex have just a point to their name and need to build a strong run of victories going forward.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire are fourth in the standings in Group A. They have won and lost two matches each while another game got abandoned. They have collected five points so far but have lost both their last couple of fixtures.

MID vs NOT Match Details, Match 45

The Match 45 of English One Day Cup 2023 will be played on 15th August at the Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett. The match is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MID vs NOT, English One Day Cup 2023, Match 45

Date and Time: 15th August, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB app

MID vs NOT Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at Radlett Cricket Club. One can expect a balanced surface that will have something for both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers will be looking to make a strong impression with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 306.33

Average second innings score: 238.33

MID vs NOT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Middlesex: L-NR-L-L

Nottinghamshire: W-NR-W-L-L

MID vs NOT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Middlesex Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Middlesex Probable Playing 11

Joe Cracknell, Mark Stoneman (c), Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal.

Nottinghamshire Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Nottinghamshire Probable Playing 11

Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Matthew Montgomery, Haseeb Hameed (c), Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Calvin Harrison, Tom Loten, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson.

MID vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Simpson (3 matches, 113 runs, Average: 37.67)

J Simpson could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 113 runs in three games and has a solid average of 37.67.

Top Batter pick

M Montgomery (4 matches, 151 runs, Average: 37.75)

M Montgomery is the second-highest run-scorer for the side. He has scored 151 runs in four games at an average of 37.75. He also has a strike rate of 96.79.

Top All-rounder pick

L Hollman (3 matches, 50 runs and 7 wickets)

L Hollman has been in amazing form in both departments. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side with seven dismissals at an economy of 4.43. Hollman has also scored 50 runs at an average of 25 and strike rate of 102.04.

Top Bowler pick

C Harrison (4 matches, 36 runs and 2 wickets)

C Harrison could prove to be an interesting addition. He has scored 36 runs and also has two wickets to his name.

MID vs NOT match captain and vice-captain choices

R Higgins

R Higgins is the second-highest run-scorer for Middlesex. He has smacked 124 runs in three games at an average of 41.33. Higgins also has a strike rate greater than 130. Higgins has also scalped four wickets and he should definitely be the captaincy choice of your MID vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Hutton

B Hutton is the second highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire. He has scalped eight wickets in four matches at an excellent economy rate of 4.34. He has also scored 31 runs so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MID vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Higgins 124 runs and 4 wickets 303 points B Hutton 31 runs and 8 wickets 297 points L Hollman 50 runs and 7 wickets 296 points L James 189 runs and 1 wicket 283 points T Loten 7 wickets 261 points

MID vs NOT match expert tips

L James has been consistent with the bat and he should be a mandatory choice in your MID vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

MID vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 45, Head to Head League

MID vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Simpson, J Cracknell

Batter: M Montgomery, S Robson

All-rounder: R Higgins, B Hutton, L Hollman, L James, T Loten

Bowler: C Harrison, E Bamber

MID vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 45, Grand League

MID vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Simpson, J Cracknell

Batter: M Montgomery, S Robson

All-rounder: R Higgins, B Hutton, L Hollman, L James, L Patterson-White

Bowler: C Harrison, E Bamber