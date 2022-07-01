MID vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Middlesex will take on Somerset in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Lord’s, London on Friday.

Middlesex’s form has been very poor throughout the season. They have four wins and eight losses and are second-last in the points table. Somerset, on the other hand, are second in the points table. They have won eight games and have lost four so far.

MID vs SOM Probable Playing 11 today

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff, Toby Greatwood

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Match Details

Match: MID vs SOM

Date & Time: July 1, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London has been a good one to bat on. Four games have been played at this venue in this tournament and the average score batting first is 166.

Today’s MID vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

John Simpson can chip in decently with the bat and has made 194 runs. He also has seven catches and one stumping to his name.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw is the leading run-getter in this competition and has scored 498 runs at an average of 55.33.

All-rounders

Martin Andersson hasn't come good with the bat but he has been superb with the ball. He has picked up 17 wickets.

Bowlers

Josh Davey has played only eight matches and has returned with 13 scalps in this tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Rilee Rossouw (SOM): 811 points

Martin Andersson (MID): 656 points

Ben Green (SOM): 579 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID): 560 points

Josh Davey (SOM): 466 points

Important stats for MID vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Rilee Rossouw: 498 runs

Will Smeed: 276 runs

Ben Green: 101 runs and 14 wickets

Stephen Eskinazi: 362 runs

Martin Andersson: 17 wickets

MID vs SOM Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Middlesex vs Somerset - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Rilee Rossouw, Stephen Eskinazi, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Chris Green, Ben Green, Martin Andersson, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Davey

Captain: Rilee Rossouw Vice-captain: Martin Andersson

Dream11 Team for Middlesex vs Somerset - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell, Chris Green, Ben Green, Martin Andersson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby

Captain: Ben Green Vice-captain: Chris Green

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far