MID vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Middlesex will take on Somerset in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Lord’s, London on Friday.
Middlesex’s form has been very poor throughout the season. They have four wins and eight losses and are second-last in the points table. Somerset, on the other hand, are second in the points table. They have won eight games and have lost four so far.
MID vs SOM Probable Playing 11 today
Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Martin Andersson, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff, Toby Greatwood
Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle
Match Details
Match: MID vs SOM
Date & Time: July 1, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London has been a good one to bat on. Four games have been played at this venue in this tournament and the average score batting first is 166.
Today’s MID vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
John Simpson can chip in decently with the bat and has made 194 runs. He also has seven catches and one stumping to his name.
Batters
Rilee Rossouw is the leading run-getter in this competition and has scored 498 runs at an average of 55.33.
All-rounders
Martin Andersson hasn't come good with the bat but he has been superb with the ball. He has picked up 17 wickets.
Bowlers
Josh Davey has played only eight matches and has returned with 13 scalps in this tournament.
Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team
Rilee Rossouw (SOM): 811 points
Martin Andersson (MID): 656 points
Ben Green (SOM): 579 points
Stephen Eskinazi (MID): 560 points
Josh Davey (SOM): 466 points
Important stats for MID vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team
Rilee Rossouw: 498 runs
Will Smeed: 276 runs
Ben Green: 101 runs and 14 wickets
Stephen Eskinazi: 362 runs
Martin Andersson: 17 wickets
MID vs SOM Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Rilee Rossouw, Stephen Eskinazi, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Chris Green, Ben Green, Martin Andersson, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Davey
Captain: Rilee Rossouw Vice-captain: Martin Andersson
Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell, Chris Green, Ben Green, Martin Andersson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby
Captain: Ben Green Vice-captain: Chris Green