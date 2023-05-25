MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 25, 2023

Thursday's T20 Blast 2023 cricket tournament will see Middlesex and Surrey in action. It will be the second match of the day as two teams tend to kick off their tournament’s journeys. representing the South group.

In the last edition, Surrey emerged victorious in 10 out of 14 games and finished at the top of the points table for the South group. They will aim to carry that momentum forward.

On the other hand, Middlesex will be looking to avoid the mistakes of the previous season, where they managed to win only four out of 14 games and found themselves second to last in the standings.

As T20 Blast 2023 progresses, considering the recent performances of the players in their respective squads, here are the top picks for captain and vice-captain in the MID vs SUR Dream11 team.

MID vs SUR Squads for today’s match

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Thilan Walallawita

Surrey: Sean Abbott (Australia), Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tom Lawes, Daniel Moriarty, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith, Cameron Steel, Daniel Worrall

#3 Stephen Eskinazi (MID) - 9 Credits

Middlesex v Glamorgan - Vitality T20 Blast

Stephen Eskinazi, with his impressive batting and fielding statistics, emerges as a strong candidate for the vice-captaincy role in the MID vs SUR Dream11 team. With a consistent average of 31.12 in first-class matches, including nine centuries and 15 half-centuries, and a List-A average of 55.15 with six centuries, Eskinazi has showcased his ability to anchor the innings and score big runs.

Moreover, his T20 experience, with over 2,000 runs at a strike rate of 139.39, further solidifies his potential as a reliable and impactful vice-captain for Surrey in the upcoming match against Middlesex.

#2 Sam Curran (SUR) - 9 Credits

Surrey v Kent Spitfires - Vitality T20 Blast

Sam Curran has the ability to contribute in both departments, as evident by his performances in the IPL 2023 and T20 World Cup 2022. The southpaw has scored over 2,000 runs in 134 T20 innings at a strike rate of 132.68.

Furthermore, Curran's bowling skills cannot be overlooked, as he has taken 168 wickets in 171 T20s at an average of 27.23, with best figures of 5/10.

#1 Jason Roy (SUR) - 9 Credits

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Jason Roy has established himself as a formidable T20 player with a career batting average of 27.98, including an impressive high score of 145*. With a strike rate of 142.21, he has consistently been a dominant force at the crease, smashing 8,395 runs with the help of six centuries and 55 half-centuries.

Roy has clobbered 934 fours and 312 sixes, which showcases his aggressive batting style and makes his one of the best captain picks for the MID vs SUR Dream11 team.

