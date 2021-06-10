MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 10th, 2021

Middlesex and Surrey will lock horns at Lord’s on Thursday in the eighth match of the T20 Blast.

Middlesex had a decent squad last season but couldn’t perform according to expectations. They ended up fourth in their group with just three wins and five defeats. Middlesex will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes this time around.

Surrey topped their group last season and were exceptional for a major part of the tournament. They ultimately finished as runners-up after losing the summit clash to Nottinghamshire.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Middlesex and Surrey.

#3 Jason Roy

India v England - 3rd One Day International

Dashing Surrey opener Jason Roy will be one of the players to watch out for, mainly for his exploits in the shortest format of the game. He has the ability to turn the game upside down in the span of a few overs.

Last season, Jason Roy got a chance to play only five games, but managed to produce some brilliant batting in those matches. He smacked 206 in just five innings at an average of 41 with three fifties. Roy will look to repeat his heroics in the T20 Blast 2021.

#2 Hashim Amla

Surrey v Kent Spitfires - T20 Blast 2020 Quarter Final

Although Hashim Amla is majorly seen as a Test specialist, he has a decent record in T20 cricket as well. His down-the-ground shots are a sight to behold and his run-a-ball knocks are valuable on slow wickets.

Amla smacked 271 runs in eight innings last season with three fifties. Although his strike-rate was on the lower side with 125, the South African helped Surrey in winning some crucial games with his brilliant strokeplay.

#1 Eoin Morgan

India v England - 2nd One Day International

Middlesex skipper Eoin Morgan is expected to play quite a few games this season for his side. Though Morgan isn’t highly rated as a batsman in the shortest format of the game, he has won many matches for different teams across various T20 leagues with his amazing hitting ability.

Morgan has 7001 runs in the shortest format of the game and his willow-wielding will be highly useful for Middlesex in the middle overs. Moreover, Morgan knows the Lord’s wicket better and we can expect him to promote himself up the batting order in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

