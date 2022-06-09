MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast

Middlesex CCC will be up against Surrey CCC in a South Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday.

Middlesex have won three out of their six Vitality T20 Blast matches and are currently placed in the sixth spot in the South Group points table. They lost their last match against the Hampshire Hawks by nine wickets.

Surrey CCC, on the other hand, have won five out of their six Vitality T20 Blast matches and are currently placed atop the South Group points table. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

MID vs SUR Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Jason Behrendorff, Joe Cracknell, Chris Green, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Eoin Morgan, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita.

SUR XI

Chris Jordan (c), Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley.

Match Details

MID vs SUR, Vitality T20 Blast, South Group

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord's Cricket Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last couple of matches played at the venue being 170 runs.

Today's MID vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Laurie Evans: Evans has failed to perform with the bat in this ongoing season, scoring only 92 runs at a strike rate of 112.19. Nonetheless, he is a quality batter who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Stephen Eskinazi: Eskinazi is currently the leading run-scorer for Middlesex, with 208 runs at a strike rate of 170+ in six matches. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Jason Roy: Roy is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Thursday. He has scored 138 runs, including his highest score of 50 in six matches.

All-rounders

Sam Curran: Curran has scored 186 runs and also picked up 10 wickets, including his best figures of 5/30 in his six outings.

Martin Andersson: Andersson can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. In six matches, he has scored 48 runs and picked up 10 wickets.

Bowlers

Reece Topley: Topley has picked up nine wickets, including his best figures of 3/24 in six matches. He is a top-quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Toby Roland-Jones: Roland-Jones has bowled pretty well this ongoing season, scalping nine wickets in his six outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Sam Curran (SUR) - 593 points

Will Jacks (SUR) - 365 points

Martin Andersson (MID) - 354 points

Chris Green (MID) - 337 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID) - 317 points

Important Stats for MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Sam Curran: 186 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 145.31 and ER - 6.52

Stephen Eskinazi: 208 runs in 6 matches; SR - 170.49

Will Jacks: 197 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches; SR - 150.38 and ER - 9.00

Martin Andersson: 48 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 9.21

Chris Green: 60 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 130.43 and ER - 8.66

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Today

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Sam Curran, Martin Andersson, Jason Behrendorff, Reece Topley, Toby Roland-Jones

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Stephen Eskinazi

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laurie Evans, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Joe Cracknell, Sam Curran, Martin Andersson, Will Jacks, Luke Hollman, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan.

