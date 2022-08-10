MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 26

Middlesex will take on Surrey in the 26th match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 at the Radlett Cricket Club in Cobden Hill on Wednesday, August 10.

Middlesex have played two matches in which they have won and lost one each. They have two points and are sixth in the table with an NRR of +0.439. Middlesex are arriving into this match after registering their first win of the tournament, defeating Durham by nine wickets in their last encounter.

Surrey are fifth in the table and are just ahead of Middlesex. They have won one of their three matches while another game has ended without a winner. They have three points and an NRR of +0.463. The previous match between Surrey and Warwickshire ended without a result.

MID vs SUR Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Ethan Bamber, Pieter Malan, Luke Hollman, Mark Stoneman, Umesh Yadav, Jack Davies, Tom Helm.

SUR XI

Ben Geddes, Nick Kimber, Jamie Smith(wk), Josh Blake, Rayan Patel, Cameron Steel, Thomas Lawes, Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr, Yousef Majid, Amar Vridi.

Match Details

MID vs SUR, Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: August 10, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Cobden Hill

Pitch Report

The track at the Radlett Cricket Club is an excellent batting surface. Pacers might find some assistance due to overcast conditions. The average first innings score here over the last five matches is 308.

Today’s MID vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Blake looked in great touch in the last match. He has scored 40 runs and will be looking for a big innings here.

Batters

Stephen Eskinazi will be crucial for his side as he is their leading run-scorer. He has amassed 202 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 110.38. Eskinazi played a fantastic knock of 146 in the most recent game against Durham and is an excellent captaincy choice for your MID vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Ben Geddes has also been destructive with the bat and has plenty of potential. He has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of over 91.

All-rounders

Luke Hollman has been in great form with the ball over the last two matches. He has scalped seven wickets so far and will be looking for more dismissals.

Nick Kimber is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 111 runs and has also scalped two wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Umesh Yadav has been in fantastic touch with the ball in hand and has led the bowling unit for Middlesex. He has taken six wickets in two matches, including a four-wicket-haul in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 256 points

Umesh Yadav (MID) – 231 points

Luke Hollman (MID) – 227 points

Nick Kimber (SUR) – 227 points

Matt Dunn (SUR) – 167 points

Important stats for MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Stephen Eskinazi: 202 runs

Luke Hollman: Seven wickets

Umesh Yadav: Six wickets

Nick Kimber: 111 runs and two wickets

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Today

MID vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Blake, Stephen Eskinazi, Ben Geddes, Mark Stoneman, Pieter Malan, Luke Hollman, Nick Kimber, Cameron Steel, Umesh Yadav, Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi, Vice-Captain: Luke Hollman

MID vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Blake, Stephen Eskinazi, Ben Geddes, Nico Reifer, Pieter Malan, Luke Hollman, Nick Kimber, Thomas Lawes, Umesh Yadav, Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr

Captain: Umesh Yadav, Vice-Captain: Nick Kimber

Edited by Ankush Das