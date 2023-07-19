Middlesex vs Surrey - Dream11 Prediction - County Championship 2023

Middlesex will take on Surrey in a Division One match of the County Championship 2023 at the Lord’s, London on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Middlesex are at the penultimate position in the points table. They have lost five, won two, while drawing one. Their last win was back in April and since then, have three losses and a draw.

On the other hand, Surrey are at the top of the points table. They have five wins, one loss and three draws. They have had a couple of sluggish games as they lost to Lancashire by 123 runs before drawing against Nottinghamshire.

MID vs SUR, Match Details

The Division One match of the County Championship 2023 between Middlesex and Surrey will be played on July 19th 2023 at Lord’s, London. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MID vs SUR

Date & Time: July 19th 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Lord’s Cricket Ground usually has a bit of nip and movement for the pacers, especially early on in the game. It is also a decent surface to bat on. 266, 364, 186 and 404 are the scores batting first at this venue in this tournament.

MID vs SUR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Middlesex: D, L, L, L, W

Surrey: D, L, W, W, W

MID vs SUR Probable Playing 11 today

Middlesex Team News

Martin Andersson replaces Luke Hollman in the squad but he may not slot into the XI.

Middlesex Probable Playing XI: Stephen Eskinazi, Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Ryan Higgins, Toby Roland-Jones (c), Josh De Caires, Ethan Bamber, Tom Helm

Surrey Team News

Surrey have named an unchanged squad from the last game.

Surrey Probable Playing XI: Rory Burns (c), Dominic Sibley, Tom Latham, Jamie Smith, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, Tom Lawes, Daniel Worrall

Today’s MID vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ben Foakes (8 matches, 507 runs, 35 catches)

Ben Foakes has been batting really well. The 30-year-old Surrey wicket-keeper batter has made 507 runs at an average of 42.25 and has struck a couple of hundreds. He has taken 35 catches behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Dom Sibley (9 matches, 566 runs)

Dom Sibley is in good form with the bat. The Surrey top-order batter has accumulated 566 runs while averaging 43.53. He has three half-centuries and one hundred.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ryan Higgins (8 matches, 554 runs, 23 wickets)

Ryan Higgins has been Middlesex’s best player this season. The 28-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 554 runs at an average of 42.61 which includes six fifties. With the ball, he has got 23 wickets at an average of 23.52.

Top Bowler Pick

Daniel Worrall (8 matches, 33 wickets, 180 runs)

Daniel Worrall is bowling superbly. The 32-year-old fast bowler has picked up 33 scalps at an average of 24.78. He has mustered 180 runs with the bat.

MID vs SUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sean Abbott (8 matches, 441 runs, 30 wickets)

Sean Abbott has had a massive impact with both bat and ball. The Australian seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 441 runs while averaging 49 and he has picked up 30 wickets at an average of 27.33.

Jordan Clark (9 matches, 35 wickets, 278 runs)

Jordan Clark is in excellent form with the ball. The 32-year-old Surrey seamer has returned with 35 wickets at an average of 20.82. With the bat, he has made 278 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MID vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sean Abbott 441 runs & 30 wickets in 8 matches Jordan Clark 278 runs & 35 wickets in 9 matches Ryan Higgins 554 runs & 23 wickets in 8 matches Daniel Worrall 33 wickets & 180 runs in 8 matches Ben Foakes 507 runs & 35 catches in 8 matches

MID vs SUR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and quality all-round players and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Sean Abbott, Ryan Higgins, Jordan Clark, Will Jacks and Daniel Worrall will be the ones to watch out for.

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Middlesex vs Surrey - County Championship 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Dom Sibley, Sam Robson, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Sean Abbott (c), Ryan Higgins, Jordan Clark (vc), Will Jacks

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Toby Roland-Jones, Ethan Bamber

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Middlesex vs Surrey - County Championship 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes, John Simpson

Batters: Dom Sibley, Sam Robson

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Ryan Higgins (vc), Jordan Clark, Will Jacks, Josh De Caires

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall (c), Toby Roland-Jones