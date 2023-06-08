MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 8, 2023

Middlesex and Sussex are all set to lock horns in a South Group fixture on June 8 at Lord’s Cricket Ground. The game is scheduled to start at 10:45 PM IST.

Middlesex are languishing at the bottom of the points table and are yet to break their losing streak in this year’s T20. competition. They have now lost seven games in a row and have a dismal-looking Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.539. They have fallen short in all departments and their current position in the points table is a reflection of it.

Sussex are at the number 8 position in the points table, marginally ahead of Middlesex. Following their win against Surrey, things have turned from bad to worse as Sussex suffered four consecutive defeats on the trot. Their NRR stands at a paltry-looking -1.323.

With both teams jostling to get back to winning ways, here is our pick for the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction match.

MID vs SUS Squad for Today's Match

Middlesex Squad

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Jack Davies, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Roland Jones, John Simpson

Sussex Squad

Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess, Tom Clark, James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe, Aristides Karvelas, Danial Ibrahim, Bertie Foreman.

#3 Shadab Khan (SUS) - 9 credits

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Shadab Khan can be very lethal with his exploits with the bat and the ball. The youngster has over 100 T20I wickets averaging around 22 with four 4-wicket hauls. He can also keep the run flow in check and has a stunning economy rate of marginally over 7 RPO.

The Pakistani-born leg-spinning all-rounder can also bat well low down the order and has a strike rate of over 135 with one half-century score to his name. He can surely bring you a lot of rewards once he gets going and hence, we recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for your MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Max Holden (MID) - 8 credits

Somerset CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Max Holden has been the silver lining for Middlesex who are enduring one of their worst campaigns this season. He has been consistently scoring runs at a decent strike rate. In 44 T20 innings, he has amassed 1029 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 135.75 and has one century and 4 half-century scores to his name already.

Holden will mature and grow in stature as he gets more games under his belt. Therefore, we highly recommend you feature him in your MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain for your team.

#1 Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 8.5 credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Ravi Bopara has a lot of franchise cricket experience under his belt. Although his side has been going through a rough patch, he has managed to chip in with some sizeable contributions with the bat and the ball. He has clobbered over 8000 T20 runs at an average of 27.62 which also includes his best individual score of 105*.

Bopara is equally very potent with the ball and has registered one five-wicket haul and three four-wicket hauls at a stunning economy rate of just around 7.5 RPO. He can be a true asset for your side, which is why you should have him in your MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction match as a captain or a vice-captain.

