MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 1st, 2021

Middlesex are set to play against Sussex in a South Group match of the 2021 T20 Blast at the iconic Lord’s on Thursday, July 1.

Sussex are placed in the top half of the table with 11 points. Middlesex, on the other hand, have found the going difficult and are languishing in the bottom half with a mere five points.

Both sides come into the contest with their previous match in T20 Blast 2021 being abandoned. While Sussex will want to strengthen their place in the top four, Middlesex are eyeing what could be only their third win of the season.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture

#3 Tymal Mills

Vitality Blast Final Media Day

Sussex pacer Tymal Mills has been the most successful bowler for his team in the ongoing T20 Blast thus far. The left-arm pacer has accounted for nine wickets from five outings, with an average of 13.88 and an economy of 7.35.

Mills has two three-wicket hauls as well, the most recent being against Surrey where he picked up three for 21 from four overs.

#2 Daryl Mitchell

England v New Zealand: Day 3 - Second Test LV= Insurance Test Series

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is having a good time with both bat and ball for Middlesex. He has churned out some vital performances.

With the bat, he has scored 119 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 163.01. Mitchell has also picked up six wickets with the ball in hand. His best all-round performance came against Glamorgan, where he picked up three wickets and scored an unbeaten 13-ball 32.

#1 Stephen Eskinazi

Middlesex v Glamorgan - Vitality T20 Blast

Stephen Eskinazi has scored 327 runs from eight games at an average of 54.40 while opening for Middlesex in T20 Blast 2021. He is also the highest run-getter for his side in the competition.

Eskinazi has been in sublime form, having scored a century and two fifties in the last three games that Middlesex have played. He is coming off an unbeaten 56-ball 91 against Glamorgan.

