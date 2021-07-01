MID vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 01, 2021

Middlesex CCC will be up against Sussex Cricket in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at Lord's in London on Thursday.

Middlesex CCC will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the T20 Blast so far this season. They have won just two out of their nine matches and are currently placed in the penultimate position in the South Group points table. Their last match against Hampshire Hawks was abandoned due to rain. Prior to that, Middlesex CCC defeated Glamorgan Cricket by seven wickets.

Sussex Cricket, on the other hand, have won three out of their nine matches, while five of their fixtures were abandoned due to rain. They are currently placed in fourth spot in the South Group standings. The Luke Wright-led side will be desperate to pick up a win from today's T20 Blast match and strengthen their position in the points table.

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Sussex Cricket have managed to finish on the winning side on all five occasions and will be starting as favorites to win today's game as well.

Squads to choose from

Middlesex CCC

Steven Finn (C), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, John Simpson (WK), Nathan Sowter and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Sussex Cricket

Philip Salt (WK), Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Chris Jordan, Aaron Thomason, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Oliver Carter, Henry Crocombe and Archie Lenham.

Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex CCC

Steven Finn (C), Martin Andersson, John Simpson (WK), Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Sussex Cricket

Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Philip Salt (WK), Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Aaron Thomason, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham.

Match Details

Match: Middlesex CCC vs Sussex Cricket

Date & Time: 1st July 2021, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London.

Pitch Report

The track at Lord's has historically been a good one to bat on. The teams have managed to breach the 180-run mark twice in as many T20 Blast games this season. We can expect another high-scoring game of cricket on Thursday. As the wicket remains true for the entire duration of the match, chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MID vs SUS)

MID vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, David Wiese, Daryl Mitchell, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Tom Helm, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: Luke Wright.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, David Wiese, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Tom Helm.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: Philip Salt.

