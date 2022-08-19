MID vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Middlesex (MID) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the 58th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Friday (August 19) at Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett, England.

Warwickshire have had a good start to their English One-Day Cup campaign. They have three wins and seven points, with one game ending in a tie.

Middlesex, too, have had a successful season, winning four of their five games to rank third in Group A. They will look to Stephen Eskinazi and Umesh Yadav to lead the way.

MID vs WAS Probable Playing XI

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Umesh Yadav, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris

WAS XI

Robert Yates, Dominic Sibley, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Krunal Pandya, Matthew Lamb, Ethan Brookes, Kai Smith, Liam Norwell, George Garrett, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Match Details

MID vs WAS, English One Day Cup 2022, Match 58.

Date and Time: August 19, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, England.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Radlett Cricket Club is overall a good batting wicket. However, wickets tend to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score on this ground is 283 runs.

Today’s MID vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Burgess: He is a top-class wicket-keeper batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He has scored 214 runs at an impressive average of 53.50 in five games. Burgess could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batter

Stephen Eskinazi: Eskinazi is a very talented opening batter who consistently scores at the top of the order for his team. He has scored 540 runs, including three centuries, at an excellent average of 135.00 in five games and is currently ranked atop the season's most-run getters' charts.

All-rounder

Will Rhodes: Rhodes could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball, and is Warwickshire's best all-rounder. He is also decent with his medium-fast bowling, making him a must-have in your MID vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 274 runs at an outstanding average of 54.80 while taking six wickets in five games.

Bowler

Umesh Yadav: He has bowled exceptionally well in the tournament so far, picking up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 and an average of 17.13 while keeping batters under control throughout his spell. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Top 3 best players to pick in MID vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Dominic Sibley (WAS): 206 points

Martin Andersson (MID): 313 points

Liam Norwell (WAS): 182 points

Key stats for MID vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Krunal Pandya – 134 runs and nine wickets in five games; bowling average: 25.00.

Luke Hollman - Eight wickets in five games; bowling average: 31.12.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby - Nine wickets in five games; bowling average: 31.88.

MID vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

MID vs WAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Robert Yates, Krunal Pandya, Will Rhodes, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Umesh Yadav, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi Vice-Captain: Will Rhodes.

MID vs WAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Burgess, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Robert Yates, Krunal Pandya, Will Rhodes, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Umesh Yadav, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Captain: Umesh Yadav Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee