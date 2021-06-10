MID vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 10, 2021

Middlesex will be up against Surrey in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at Lord’s on Thursday.

Middlesex managed just three wins from their 10 games in T20 Blast 2020. In fact, they have been one of the worst teams in the history of this competition, with Middlesex's win percentage of 37.37% being the second-worst (only behind Derbyshire). They will be looking to turn things around and get off to a good start this time around.

Surrey, on the other hand, have been one of the most consistent sides in the T20 Blast over the years. They have won 109 games in the competition, with their win percentage of 53.9% being among the top five. Last season, Surrey reached the final but fell short in the title clash against Nottinghamshire.

Squads to choose from

Middlesex: Eoin Morgan (c), Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn, Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Paul Stirling

Surrey: Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith

Predicted Playing XIs

Middlesex: Paul Stirling, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Chris Green, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber, Luke Hollman

Surrey: Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark/Rikki Clarke, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Daniel Moriarty

Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Surrey

Date and Time: June 10th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord's generally favors the batsmen, with the average first innings score in T20 cricket at the venue in 2020 being about 180 runs. Another batting beauty is expected to be dished out for Thursday's T20 Blast match.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MID vs SUR)

Dream11 Team for Middlesex vs Surrey - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Hashim Amla, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Paul Stirling, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Luke Hollman, Steven Finn, Tom Curran, Ethan Bamber

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Luke Hollman

