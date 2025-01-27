MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the International League T20 2025 will see MI Emirates (MIE) square off against Desert Vipers (DV) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

MI Emirates have won three of their last seven matches. They lost their previous match to Gulf Giants by two wickets. Desert Vipers, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs, having won six of their last seven matches. They won their previous match of the tournament against Sharjah Warriors by eight wickets.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. MI Emirates have won two matches, while Desert Vipers have won three.

MIE vs DV Match Details

The 22nd match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on January 27 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 8.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIE vs DV, 22nd Match

Date and Time: January 27, 2025, 8.30pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high-scoring match with openers finding it easy to score quick runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match played at this venue was between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, where a total of 410 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

MIE vs DV Form Guide

MIE - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

DV - Won 6 of their last 7 matches

MIE vs DV Probable Playing XI

MIE Playing XI

No injury updates

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Alzarri Joseph.

DV Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Dhruv Parashar, Adam Hose, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Amir, Khuzaima Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson (c).

MIE vs DV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 193 runs in the last seven matches. Tom Banton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's game.

Batters

Fakhar Zaman

Kieron Pollard and Fakhar Zaman are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Fakhar Zaman is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 201 runs in the last seven matches. Kusal Perera is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Dan Lawrence and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sam Curran is expected to bat in the middle order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 212 runs and taken three wickets in the last seven matches. Romario Shepherd is another good all-rounder for today's game.

Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Alzarri Joseph and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Both can be among the wickets at this venue. Fazalhaq Farooqi has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 16 wickets in the last seven matches. Mohammad Amir is another good bowler for today's match.

MIE vs DV match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is the most crucial pick from Desert Vipers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 212 runs and taken three wickets in the last seven matches.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is one of the most crucial picks from the MI Emirates squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 16 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for MIE vs DV, 22nd Match

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Nicholas Pooran

Sam Curran

Tom Banton

Alzarri Joseph

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batting, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, T Banton

Batters: K Perera, K Pollard, F Zaman

All-rounders: R Shepherd, S Curran, D Lawrence

Bowlers: F Farooqi, A Joseph, M Amir

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, T Banton

Batters: K Pollard, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Curran, D Lawrence

Bowlers: F Farooqi, A Joseph, M Amir, K Bin Tanvir, M Bangash

