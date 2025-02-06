MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the International League T20 2025 will see MI Emirates (MIE) square off against Sharjah Warriors (SWR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, February 6. Here's all you need to know about the MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams have won five of their 10 group matches. MI lost their last match to Sharjah Warriors by a massive margin of eight wickets. They batted first and scored 173. Sharjah Warriors chased the target in 17.2 overs with eight wickets remaining.

The two teams have played four head-to-head matches. MI Emirates have won three, while Sharjah Warriors have won one.

MIE vs SWR Match Details

The Eliminator match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 8 p.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MIE vs SWR, Eliminator Match

Date and Time: February 6, 2025; 8 p.m. IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers scoring a lot of runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match here between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors saw 349 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.

MIE vs SWR Form Guide

MIE - Won five of their last 10 matches

SWR - Won five of their last 10 matches

MIE vs SWR Probable Playing XIs

MIE

No injury update

Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Bevon Jacobs, Romario Shepherd, Muhammad Rohid, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhei

SWR

No injury update

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert (wk), Ethan D’souza, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (C), Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles

MIE vs SWR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton

Banton is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 464 runs in 10 matches. Nicholas Pooran is another good option.

Batters

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Waseem Muhammad and Tom Kohler Cadmore are the two best batter picks. Tom Kohler Cadmore is a hard hitter and has scored 347 runs in eight matches. Alex Hales is another good option.

All-rounders

Romario Shepherd

Rohan Mustafa and Romario Shepherd are the best all-rounder picks. Shepherd is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 103 runs and taken three wickets in nine matches. Ashton Agar is another good option.

Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi

The top bowler picks are Alzarri Joseph and Farooqi, who has taken 20 wickets in 10 matches. Tim Southee is another good option.

MIE vs SWR match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Banton

Banton is the most crucial pick from MI Emirates, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He bats in the top order and is in top form.

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Kohler Cadmore is one of the most crucial picks from the Sharjah Warriors squad. He's in top form.

Five must-picks for MIE vs SWR, Eliminator Match

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Tom Banton

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Nicholas Pooran

Alzarri Joseph

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Pooran, T Banton, J Charles

Batters: W Muhammad, T Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: R Shepherd

Bowlers: T Southee, A Milne, A Zampa, A Joseph, F Farooqi

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Pooran, T Banton, J Charles, M Wade

Batters: T Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: R Shepherd

Bowlers: A Milne, A Zampa, A Joseph, F Farooqi, M Bangash

