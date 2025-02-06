MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the International League T20 2025 will see MI Emirates (MIE) square off against Sharjah Warriors (SWR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, February 6. Here's all you need to know about the MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Both teams have won five of their 10 group matches. MI lost their last match to Sharjah Warriors by a massive margin of eight wickets. They batted first and scored 173. Sharjah Warriors chased the target in 17.2 overs with eight wickets remaining.
The two teams have played four head-to-head matches. MI Emirates have won three, while Sharjah Warriors have won one.
MIE vs SWR Match Details
The Eliminator match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 8 p.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: MIE vs SWR, Eliminator Match
Date and Time: February 6, 2025; 8 p.m. IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers scoring a lot of runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match here between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors saw 349 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.
MIE vs SWR Form Guide
MIE - Won five of their last 10 matches
SWR - Won five of their last 10 matches
MIE vs SWR Probable Playing XIs
MIE
No injury update
Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Bevon Jacobs, Romario Shepherd, Muhammad Rohid, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhei
SWR
No injury update
Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert (wk), Ethan D’souza, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (C), Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles
MIE vs SWR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Banton
Banton is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 464 runs in 10 matches. Nicholas Pooran is another good option.
Batters
Tom Kohler Cadmore
Waseem Muhammad and Tom Kohler Cadmore are the two best batter picks. Tom Kohler Cadmore is a hard hitter and has scored 347 runs in eight matches. Alex Hales is another good option.
All-rounders
Romario Shepherd
Rohan Mustafa and Romario Shepherd are the best all-rounder picks. Shepherd is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 103 runs and taken three wickets in nine matches. Ashton Agar is another good option.
Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi
The top bowler picks are Alzarri Joseph and Farooqi, who has taken 20 wickets in 10 matches. Tim Southee is another good option.
MIE vs SWR match captain and vice-captain choices
Tom Banton
Banton is the most crucial pick from MI Emirates, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He bats in the top order and is in top form.
Tom Kohler Cadmore
Kohler Cadmore is one of the most crucial picks from the Sharjah Warriors squad. He's in top form.
Five must-picks for MIE vs SWR, Eliminator Match
Tom Kohler Cadmore
Tom Banton
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Nicholas Pooran
Alzarri Joseph
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: N Pooran, T Banton, J Charles
Batters: W Muhammad, T Kohler Cadmore
All-rounders: R Shepherd
Bowlers: T Southee, A Milne, A Zampa, A Joseph, F Farooqi
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: N Pooran, T Banton, J Charles, M Wade
Batters: T Kohler Cadmore
All-rounders: R Shepherd
Bowlers: A Milne, A Zampa, A Joseph, F Farooqi, M Bangash
