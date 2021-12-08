MIH vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 32

The Midnapore Heroes (MIH) will take on the South 24-PGS Tigers (SPT) in the 32nd match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Both teams have been able to play just one Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match apiece due to the weather conditions, with the other scheduled games ending up getting abandoned. While the Midnapore Heroes won their only game against the Burdwan Blues by nine wickets, the South 24-PGS Tigers are searching for their first win in the competition. They recently lost to Jalpaiguri Rhinoceros by seven wickets.

MIH vs SPT Probable Playing 11 Today

MIH XI

V Venkat Raj, Rahul Kundu, Rahul Sen (c & wk), Satyabrata Murmu, Rahul Thakur, Deepak Singh, Vikrant Rajput, Sambit Nag, Ajit Kumar, Ibrahim Ali Shaikh, Aranya Hazra

SPT XI

Mrinmoy Nayak, Imran Ali Mondal, Shuvam Dey, Dip Chatterjee (c), Kaushik Giri, Sandipan Dey, Supriya Sil, Chandan Singh, Sourav Mondal, Jitender Shaw, Mohd Naushad Sagheer

Match Details

MIH vs SPT, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 32

Date and Time: 8th December, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani has become more balanced over the last few games, with both bowlers and batters finding equal assistance. Rain could once again play a pivotal role in deciding the outcome of the game and winning the toss might prove to be crucial.

Today’s MIH vs SPT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Sen is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

R Kundu is an extremely talented batter who could prove to be crucial for his team in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Capable of fetching important fantasy points, Kundu scored 43 runs in the previous game.

Shuvam Dey is another must-have player for your fantasy team. He scored 16 runs and also picked up two wickets with the ball in the last match.

All-rounder

C Gayen is a great all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a game. He has scored 733 runs and picked up 17 wickets in his career.

Bowler

S Nag could prove to be lethal with the ball in today's Bengal Inter District T20 2021 fixture. He will be looking for early wickets, having picked up two in the previous game.

Top 5 best players to pick in MIH vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

R Kundu (MIH)

Shuvam Dey (SPT)

Sandipan Dey (SPT)

D Chatterjee (SPT)

S Nag (MIH)

Important stats for MIH vs SPT Dream11 prediction team

R Kundu: 43 runs

Shuvam Dey: 16 runs and 2 wickets

Sandipan Dey: 41 runs

D Chatterjee: 25 runs

S Nag: 2 wickets

MIH vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

MIH vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Sen, S Sil, R Kundu, S Dey, I Ali Shaikh, D Chatterjee, S Dey, C Singh, S Nag, J Shaw, A Kumar

Captain: R Kundu. Vice-captain: Sandipan Dey

MIH vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sil, R Kundu, S Dey, I Ali Shaikh, S Mondal, S Dey, C Singh, S Nag, J Shaw, A Kumar, M Nayak

Captain: Shuvam Dey. Vice-captain: S Nag

Edited by Samya Majumdar