Milan T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 5 (Updated)

The Milan T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on April 5, with four Group A encounters played on the day. A couple of Group A and Group B matches each are scheduled to be played on Tuesday, April 6.

Bogliasco are perched atop the Group A points table of the Milan T10 League 2021. They won all three of their matches on the opening day of the tournament and have six points in their kitty.

Milan Kingsgrove occupy second spot in the Group A points table. They won and lost an encounter on Monday and have two points in their bag.

Bergamo Cricket Club and Pioltello United are yet to open their accounts in the Milan T10 League 2021. While the former lost the solitary encounter they played on April 5, the latter came up short in both their matches on the day.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Milan T10 League 2021 -

Milan T10 League Group A Points Table

Milan T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Milan T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Supun Tharanga of Bogliasco has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Milan T10 League 2021. He has smashed 75 runs in three knocks, with an unbeaten 38 being his top score. Tharanga has an excellent strike rate of 187.50, and has struck seven fours and six maximums.

Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando of Milan Kingsgrove occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 61 runs in two matches, with his unbeaten 54 being the only half-century of the tournament so far. Fernando has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 169.44, with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Upul Nandana of Bogliasco is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 46 runs thus far, with 26 being his best effort. Nandana's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 121.05, and include five boundaries.

Ahmad Khan (29) of Pioltello United and Jaspreet Singh (17) of Bergamo Cricket Club are the highest run-getters from the other two teams.

Most Wickets

Milan T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Niranga Malameege of Bogliasco, with seven scalps, was the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/15 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.00.

Malameege's teammates Supun Tharanga and Sachin Tharuka Thamel picked up six wickets apiece on Monday. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Tharanga's 5/13 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament thus far and he has a decent economy rate of 6.80. Thamel has a best effort of 3/31 but has conceded an average of 9.66 runs per over.

Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando (4) of Milan Kingsgrove and Jaspreet Singh (2) of Bergamo Cricket Club are the highest wicket-takers from the two teams. None of the Pioltello United bowlers have taken more than a wicket thus far.