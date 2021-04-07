Milan T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 6 (Updated)

The Milan T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on April 6, with a couple of Group A and Group B matches each played on the day. The final four Group B encounters are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, April 7.

Bogliasco finished atop the Group A points table of the Milan T10 League 2021 with six points in their kitty.

Bergamo Cricket Club, with four points, are placed second in Group A. They registered a couple of wins, with their only loss coming against the table-toppers.

Milan Kingsgrove occupy third spot in the Group A points table of the Milan T10 League 2021. They defeated Pioltello United for their solitary victory while consigning the latter to the last spot in the group.

Albano and Fresh Tropical both started their campaigns in Group B of the Milan T10 League 2021 with wins. But the former is placed higher on the points table by virtue of having a better net run rate.

Milan United and Milan Cricket Club occupy the last two spots in Group B. They are yet to register a point after suffering defeats in their opening encounter of the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the second day of matches in the Milan T10 League 2021 -

Milan T10 League Group A Points Table

Milan T10 League Group B Points Table

Milan T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Milan T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Supun Tharanga of Bogliasco continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Milan T10 League 2021. He has amassed 75 runs in three matches, with an unbeaten 38 being his highest score. Tharanga's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 187.50, and include seven fours and six maximums.

Baljit Singh of Bergamo Cricket Club is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 71 runs in three knocks, with an unbeaten 28 being his best effort. Singh has an excellent strike rate of 191.89, and has struck five boundaries and six maximums.

Tharindu Fernando of Milan Kingsgrove occupies third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 62 runs in three encounters, with his unbeaten 54 being the highest score of the tournament to date. Fernando has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 158.97, with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Suresh Silva (51) of Milan United, the Albano duo of Satwinder Ram (50) and Monu Lal (49), and Muhammad Imran (41) of Fresh Tropical are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

Milan T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Niranga Malameege of Bogliasco, with seven scalps, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 4/15 and a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Supun Tharanga and Sachin Tharuka Thamel, also from Bogliasco, have both accounted for six opposition batsmen. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate.

Tharanga's spell of 5/13 is still the only five-wicket haul of the tournament and he has conceded an average of just 6.80 runs per over. Thamel has a spell of 3/31 as his best performance but has been taken for an average of 9.66 runs per over.

Shahroze Usman (3) of Albano, Bilal Hamid of Fresh Tropical, and Roshan Silva of Milan United, who have taken a couple of wickets each, are the highest wicket-takers from the Group B teams.