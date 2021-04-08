Milan T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 7 (Updated)

The Milan T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on April 7, with the final four matches of the preliminary group phase played on the day. The first four encounters of the second league phase are scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 8.

Albano finished atop the Group B points table of the Milan T10 League 2021. They registered wins in all three of their matches and have six points in their kitty.

Fresh Tropical, with four points, occupied second spot in Group B. Their only defeat came against the table-toppers.

Milan United put it across Milan Cricket Club for their only win of the tournament. However, both sides failed to qualify for the next phase of the Milan T10 League 2021.

Bogliasco and Bergamo Cricket Club had earlier qualified for the second league phase from Group A. The four qualifiers will join Bergamo United at the next stage of the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of the first league phase in the Milan T10 League 2021 -

Milan T10 League Group A Points Table

Milan T10 League Group B Points Table

Milan T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Advertisement

Most Runs

Milan T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Imran of Fresh Tropical has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Milan T10 League 2021. He has blasted 149 runs in three knocks, with his unbeaten 97 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Imran has an outstanding strike rate of 298.00, and has struck seven fours and 17 sixes.

Satwinder Ram of Albano occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 99 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 50 being his best effort. Ram has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 159.67, with the help of 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Amir Sharif of Fresh Tropical is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has amassed 84 runs in three matches, with an unbeaten 44 being his top score. Sharif's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 175.00, and are studded with six fours and as many maximums.

Most Wickets

Milan T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Niranga Malameege of Bogliasco, with seven scalps, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/15 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Advertisement

Malameege's teammates Supun Tharanga and Sachin Tharuka Thamel are among three bowlers who have taken six wickets apiece thus far. They are placed second and third respectively on the wicket-taking charts due to their better economy rates.

Tharanga has registered the only five-wicket haul (5/13) of the tournament to date and has an impressive economy rate of 6.80. Thamel has a best effort of 3/31 but has conceded an average of 9.66 runs per over.

Bharti Bangar (6) of Albano, Narinder Gidda (5) of Bergamo Cricket Club, and Bilal Hamid (3) of Fresh Tropical are the highest wicket-takers of the other teams in action on Thursday.