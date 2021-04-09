Milan T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 8 (Updated)

The Milan T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on April 8, with the first four matches of the second group phase played on the day. Another four encounters are scheduled to be played on Friday, April 9.

Bergamo United, with four points in their bag, are perched atop the Milan T10 League 2021 points table. They won both their matches on the opening day of the second league phase.

Bergamo Cricket Club and Fresh Tropical won and lost a match apiece, and have two points each in their kitties. The former is placed higher on the points table by virtue of having a better net run rate.

Bogliasco and Albano suffered defeats in the only encounters they played on Thursday. They have not yet opened their accounts and bring up the rear of the Milan T10 League 2021 points table.

Following are the team standings after the first day of the final league phase in the Milan T10 League 2021 -

Milan T10 League Points Table

Milan T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Milan T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Advertisement

Muhammad Imran of Fresh Tropical continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Milan T10 League 2021. He has smashed 183 runs in five matches including an unbeaten 97, which is the highest individual score of the tournament to date. Imran has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 281.53, with the help of 10 fours and 20 sixes.

Baljit Singh of Bergamo Cricket Club is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 136 runs thus far, with 61 being his top score. Singh's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 188.88, and are studded with 7 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Satwinder Ram of Albano has slipped to the third position on the highest run-getters list of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 119 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 50 being his best effort. Ram has a decent strike rate of 145.12, and has struck 15 fours and 4 maximums.

Ahtasham Javaid (105) and Supun Tharanga (76) are the highest run-getters from Bergamo United and Bogliasco respectively.

Most Wickets

Milan T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sachin Tharuka Thamel of Bogliasco, with eight scalps, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 3/31 but has conceded an average of 9.25 runs per over.

Advertisement

Thamel's teammates Supun Tharanga and Niranga Malameege have both snared seven wickets thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate.

Tharanga's spell of 5/13 is still the only five-wicket haul of the Milan T10 League 2021 and he has an acceptable economy rate of 8.71. Malameege has a spell of 4/15 as his best performance and has a slightly higher economy rate of 9.00.

Bharti Bangar (6) of Albano, Chetan Kumar (6) of Bergamo Cricket Club, Zahid Cheema (4) of Fresh Tropical, and the Bergamo United duo of Ahsan Akram and Ravi Paul, with three scalps each, are the highest wicket-takers from their respective teams.