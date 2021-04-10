Milan T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 9 (Updated)

The Milan T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, April 10. The last two league phase matches will be followed by the Eliminator and the final.

Bergamo United, with six points in their kitty, are perched atop the Milan T10 League 2021 points table. They have won all three of their matches thus far and are guaranteed a spot in the final.

Fresh Tropical are placed second in the points table with four points to their name. They have won and lost a couple of matches each and are likely to qualify for the Eliminator.

Bergamo Cricket Club, Bogliasco, and Albano have all won a match apiece in the second league phase of the Milan T10 League 2021. The three teams need to win their respective last encounters to have any chance of qualifying for the Eliminator.

Following are the team standings after the penultimate day of the Milan T10 League 2021:

Milan T10 League Points Table

Milan T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Milan T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Imran of Fresh Tropical is still the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Milan T10 League 2021. He has blasted 219 runs in seven matches, with his unbeaten 97 being the top score of the tournament. Imran has an outstanding strike rate of 248.86, and has struck 16 fours and 21 sixes.

Amir Sharif, also from Fresh Tropical, occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 195 runs to date, with 59 being his best effort. Sharif has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 182.24, with the help of 15 boundaries and as many sixes.

Baljit Singh of Bergamo Cricket Club is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has scored 153 runs in six knocks, with 61 being his highest effort. Singh's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 182.14, and are studded with eight fours and 14 maximums.

Most Wickets

Milan T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Bharti Bangar of Albano, with 10 scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Milan T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/10 as his best performance but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 11.25 runs per over.

The Bogliasco duo of Sachin Tharuka Thamel and Niranga Malameege have accounted for nine opposition batsmen each. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Thamel has a best effort of 3/31 and a decent economy rate of 8.20. Malameege has 4/15 as his best return and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.20.

Jaspreet Singh (7) of Bergamo Cricket Club, the Fresh Tropical pair of Bilal Hamid (6) and Zahid Cheema (6), and Mukhtar Muhammad (5) of Bergamo United are the highest wicket-takers from their respective teams.