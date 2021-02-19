MIN vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 19th, 2021

Match 50 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Minhaj taking on the Barcelona Gladiators at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Minhaj currently top the group with three wins in four games. Even in the lone game they lost, they nearly chased down 148 against Khairan. With their fate still in their hands, Minhaj would love to seal a playoff berth with a win in this fixture.

Their opponents, the Barcelona Gladiators, have blown hot and cold so far with only one win in three games. They come into this game with a solid win against Skyways, but they have their hands full against the much-fancied Minhaj CC side. Although they head into this game as the underdogs, the Barcelona Gladiators have a strong batting unit which can cause Minhaj a few problems.

With both sides eyeing a crucial win here, another cracking game beckons in the ECS T10 Barcelona League 2021.

Squads to choose from

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq (WK), Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali (WK), Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (C), Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood, Faizan Ali.

Barcelona Gladiators

Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Sagar Shahbaz, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Ali Raza, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Arslan Yousaf, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, A Zafar Khan

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Minhaj

Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Amar Shahzad (C), Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Usman Mushtaq.

Barcelona Gladiators

Babar Basharat, Tanzeer ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ali Zafar Khan, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Arslan Muhammad and Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

Match Details

Match: Minhaj vs Barcelona Gladiators, Match 50

Date: 19th February 2020, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

With this being the final match of the day, there should be enough help on offer to keep the bowlers interested. The ball should skid on to the bat, but variable bounce should keep the batsmen on their toes. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, who have a small margin for error. Batting first is the ideal option, with 90-100 being a competitive score at this venue.

MIN vs BAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIN vs BAG Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahmed, S Nazir, M Riaz, J Iqbal, H Salik, A Butt, U Mushtaq, T ur Rehman, A Shahzad, A Raza and Y Javaid

Captain: A Butt, Vice-Captain: T ur Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahmed, S Nazir, M Riaz, J Iqbal, A Zafar Khan, A Butt, B Basharat, T ur Rehman, A Shahzad, A Raza and Y Javaid

Captain: T ur Rehman, Vice-Captain: A Butt