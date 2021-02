MIN vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 15th, 2021

Minhaj CC will take on Bangladesh Kings in the 27th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday.

Bangladesh Kings will face Minhaj in what will be their first match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. Meanwhile, Minhaj will head into the game right after facing Raval in their first match of the competition. Minhaj ended the last ECS T10 season with four defeats from their last five games.

The Bangladeshi Kings have also suffered a couple of defeats in their last five matches.

The last time the two teams took on each other in ECS T10, the Bangladesh Kings emerged victorious. They beat Minhaj CC by 42 runs.

ECS T10 - Squads to choose from:

Minhaj CC

Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Majid Hanif, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Noman Bhashart, Muhammad Uneeb Shah

Bangladesh Kings

Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Minhaj CC

Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed, Amar Shahzad, Khizar Ali, Awais Ahmed, Majid Hanif, Asjad Butt

Bangladesh Kings

Jubed Miah, Ripon Ahmed, Tahed Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Muhammad Masood, Mahfujul Alam, MD Saiful Islam, Moyez Uddin

Match Details

Match: Minhaj CC vs Bangladesh Kings, Match 27

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and time: 15th February, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground is 90 and the track is known to be better suited for pacers than the spinners.

MIN vs BAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Jubed Miah, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Ripon Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Soyful Islam, Zaka Ullah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Moshiur Rahman, Dilsher AhmedJubed Miah,Sarfaraz Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Usman Mushtaq, Ripon Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Soyful Islam, Zaka Ullah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Moshiur Rahman, Amar Shahzad

Captain: Jafar Iqbal, Vice-captain: Soyful Islam