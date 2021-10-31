MIN vs CDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend, Match 5

Minhaj (MIN) will be up against Costa Del Sol (CDS) in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in L'Alfas del Pi on Sunday.

Minhaj have won one out of their two ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend matches and are currently placed atop the points table. They lost their last match against Pak I Care by seven wickets. Costa Del Sol have also won one out of their two ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend matches and currently find themselves just below their opponents in the standings. They lost their last match against Sporting Alfas by five wickets.

MIN vs CDS Probable Playing 11 Today

MIN XI

Amar Shahzad (C), Khizar Ali, Alumdar Hussain (WK), Asjad Butt, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Khalid Mehmood, M Sheraz Arshad, Nadeem Muhammad, Uneeb Shah.

CDS XI

Richard Hatchman (C), Avinash Pai, Andrew Cromb (WK), Richard Lake, Egan Dantis, Lorne Burns, Kenroy Nestor, Sameer Nayak, Lee Rimmer, Maanav Nayak, Paul Edgeller.

Match Details

MIN vs CDS, Match 5, ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend

Date and Time: 31st October 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, L'Alfas del Pi.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 114 runs.

Today’s MIN vs CDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khizar Ali: Ali is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs in the upcoming match. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 230-plus in two ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend matches.

Batters

Avinash Pai: Pai has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 160.00 while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in two matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball today.

Alumdar Hussain: Hussain has been in brilliant form with the bat in the ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend, scoring 95 runs at a strike rate of 190. He is also the Minhaj's leading run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Lee Rimmer: Rimmer has impressed everyone with his all-round performances. He has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 184.00 and also picked up a wicket in two outings.

Khalid Mehmood: Mehmood can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has picked up two wickets in the two ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend matches.

Bowlers

Sameer Nayak: Nayak has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 while also scoring 45 runs at a strike rate of 236.84 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Nadeem Muhammad: Muhammad has bowled pretty well so far this season. He has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 3/13, in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MIN vs CDS Dream11 prediction team

Avinash Pai (CDS) - 191 points

Alumdar Hussain (MIN) - 166 points

Lorne Burns (CDS) - 166 points

Sameer Nayak (CDS) - 161 points

Nadeem Muhammad (MIN) - 158 points

Important Stats for MIN vs CDS Dream11 prediction team

Avinash Pai: 24 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 160.00 and ER - 4.50

Alumdar Hussain: 95 runs in 2 matches; SR - 190.00

Lorne Burns: 33 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 143.47 and ER - 18.00

Sameer Nayak: 45 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 236.84 and ER - 5.75

Nadeem Muhammad: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.50

MIN vs CDS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend)

MIN vs CDS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khizar Ali, Avinash Pai, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Riaz, Lorne Burns, Khalid Mehmood, Lee Rimmer, Paul Edgeller, Nadeem Muhammad, Amar Shahzad, Sameer Nayak.

Captain: Avinash Pai. Vice-captain: Muhammad Riaz.

MIN vs CDS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Spanish Championship Weekend

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khizar Ali, Avinash Pai, Alumdar Hussain, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Riaz, Lorne Burns, Khalid Mehmood, Lee Rimmer, Nadeem Muhammad, Amar Shahzad, Sameer Nayak.

Captain: Avinash Pai. Vice-captain: Lorne Burns.

Edited by Samya Majumdar