MIN vs KHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 17th, 2021

Minhaj CC will take on Kharian in the 38th match of ECS T10 Barcelona to be held at the Montjuic Olympic Ground.

Minhaj CC had a great start to their campaign. They won both their opening games on Monday. Minhaj CC registered a 50-run win in their first match against the Bangladesh Kings. They then followed it up with another victory against Raval Sporting, winning that game by 74 runs. Minhaj CC would now want to extend their winning streak.

Kharian also posted a win in their very first match of the tournament. They defeated Barcelona Gladiators by 7 wickets and will be up against a stiff challenge in their upcoming clash.

Squads to choose from:

Minhaj CC

Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Majid Hanif, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Noman Bhashart, Muhammad Uneeb Shah

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Minhaj CC

Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed, Amar Shahzad, Khizar Ali, Awais Ahmed, Majid Hanif, Asjad Butt

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman

Match Details

Match: Minhaj CC vs Kharian, Match 38

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 17th February 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barcelona favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground is 104 and the track is known to be better suited for the pacers than the spinners.

MIN vs KHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIN vs KHA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Jahanzaib Asghar, Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Muhammad Naeem, Asjad Butt, Khalid Mehmood, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Danish Abdullah

Captain: Asjad Butt, Vice-Captain: Jahanzaib Asghar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Jahanzaib Asghar, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Muhammad Amir, Asjad Butt, Khalid Mehmood, Adeel Ahmed, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Danish Abdullah

Captain: Awais Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Khalid Mehmood