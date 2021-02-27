MIN vs LMT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spanish Championship Match - February 28th, 2021

Minhaj CC will face La Manga Torrevieja in the Spanish Championship 2021 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Sunday.

The Spanish Championship 2021 is serving as the qualifying round for both teams to participate in the European Cricket Network's mega-event, ECS 21. Minhaj CC and La Manga Torrevieja will face each other in a best-of-three series, with the winners advancing to the next round.

Both teams have stalwarts in their ranks, and an interesting Spanish Championship 2021 game is on the cards on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Minhaj CC

Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah, Mohammad Nadeen, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

La Manga Torrevieja

Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Jack Perman, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

Predicted Playing XIs

Minhaj CC

Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

La Manga Torrevieja

Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Tom Vine, Jack Perman, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

Match Details

Match: Minhaj CC vs La Manga Torreviej, Match 1

Date & Time: 28th February 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona generally assists the batsmen more than the bowlers. The trend is expected to continue in the Spanish Championship 2021 game on Sunday.

Spanish Championship 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MIN vs LMT)

MIN vs LMT Dream11 Team Prediction - Spanish Championship 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alumdar Hussain, Adam Alger, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Akash Panchal, Muhammad Riaz, Ravi Panchal, Jack Perman, Amar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Mohammad Nadeen

Captain: Muhammad Riaz; Vice-captain: Akash Panchal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alumdar Hussain, Charlie Hunt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Akash Panchal, Muhammad Riaz, Khalid Mehmood, Jack Perman, Amar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Andy McCulloch

Captain: Jack Perman; Vice-captain: Alumdar Hussain