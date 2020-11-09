MIN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Nov 9th, 2020

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Minhaj CC taking on Pak I Care at the Montjuic Ground on Monday.

Both teams play their first game of the tournament with high expectations upon their shoulders. Minhaj CC are the favourites for this game, since they have a well-rounded squad filled with explosive all-rounders. They have been doing pretty well in the domestic circuit and would love to get off to a rollicking start in this tournament.

Much is expected of the likes of Alumdar Hassan, whose batting exploits could be pivotal for Minhaj against a solid Pak I Care team, which also boasts of a power-packed batting unit. However, lack of experience goes against Pak I Care, and they carry the underdog tag ahead of this fixture.

Either way, both teams would be looking for a winning start to this ECS tournament in what should be a cracking encounter at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

Squads to choose from

Minhaj CC

Alumdar Hussain, Usman Mushtaq-I, Mubashar Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Shahzad Basharat, Waqas Basharat, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Mohammed Tanner, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faizan Ali, Heer Lal, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Dilsher Ahmed, Babar Basharat, Yasin Javaid, Israr Ahmed

Pak I Care

Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Sheroz Ahmed, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan, Asad Abbas, Bilal Hassan, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Shafat Ali Syed

Predicted Playing 11

Minhaj CC

A Hussain, M Amir, J Iqbal, S Basharat, M Hanif, K Ali, M Singh, F Ali, D Ahmed, A Shahzad and Y Javaid

Pak I Care

S Ali, M Ihsan, U Ahmed, F Raja, A Abbas, M Kamran, S Ahmed, M Babar, A Muhammad, S Ali Syed and B Hassan

Match Details

Match: Minhaj CC vs Pak I Care, Match 3

Date: 9th November 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground is a relatively high-scoring venue, with some help on offer for the bowlers. Although the dimensions of the ground go against them, there is ample movement available off the surface, which should make for a competitive clash between bat and ball.

Teams will look to attack from ball one given the nature of the surface, although they need to be wary of the odd ball keeping low. All in all, both teams will look to bat first, with 90-100 being a competitive total at this venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MIN vs PAK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, F Raja, J Iqbal, S Basharat, K Ali, M Kamran, S Ahmed, A Shahzad, A Muhammad, B Hassan, D Ahmed

Captain: K Ali, Vice-Captain: S Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, F Raja, J Iqbal, M Amir, K Ali, M Kamran, M Babar, A Shahzad, A Muhammad, B Hassan, D Ahmed

Captain: K Ali, Vice-Captain: M Kamran